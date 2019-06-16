Listen Live Sports

Rays 6, Angels 5

June 16, 2019 4:33 pm
 
Los Angeles Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L Stlla 2b 5 2 1 0 Meadows dh 4 0 1 0
Trout cf 4 2 2 2 Pham lf 3 2 1 1
Ohtani dh 4 1 2 0 B.Lowe 2b 3 2 2 1
Pujols 1b 3 0 1 1 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0
Puello lf 1 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 3b 4 1 2 1
K.Clhun ph-rf 3 0 1 0 Adames ss 0 0 0 0
Fltcher 3b 3 0 1 2 Krmaier cf 4 1 1 1
Goodwin rf-lf 4 0 2 0 Av.Grci rf 3 0 1 1
Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 Wendle ss-3b 3 0 0 0
Tovar ss 4 0 1 0 Zunino c 3 0 1 0
Totals 35 5 11 5 Totals 31 6 9 5
Los Angeles 101 010 002—5
Tampa Bay 120 010 02x—6

E_Choi (5). DP_Los Angeles 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Tovar (4), Av.Garcia (12), Zunino (8). 3B_Meadows (3), Kiermaier (5). HR_Trout (19), Pham (10), B.Lowe (15). SF_Pujols (5), Fletcher (1), Av.Garcia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Canning L,2-3 6 6 4 4 0 7
T.Cole 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 3
L.Garcia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Stanek 1 1-3 1 1 0 1 0
Beeks 3 4 2 2 2 2
Pagan 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Poche W,1-1 2 0 0 0 0 3
Kolarek H,11 1 2 0 0 0 0
D.Castillo S,7-7 1 3 2 2 0 1

HBP_by Canning (B.Lowe). WP_Pagan, T.Cole.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Chris Conroy; Second, James Hoye; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:07. A_20,508 (25,025).

