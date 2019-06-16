Rays 6, Angels 5

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|La Stella 2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Trout cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.285
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.278
|Pujols 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.235
|Fletcher 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.308
|Goodwin rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Calhoun ph
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Puello lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.390
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|4
|6
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.314
|Pham lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.299
|Lowe 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Garcia rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|Wendle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.121
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.181
|Adames ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Diaz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|5
|1
|10
|Los Angeles
|101
|010
|002—5
|11
|0
|Tampa Bay
|120
|010
|02x—6
|9
|1
E_Choi (5). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Tovar (4), Garcia (12), Zunino (8). 3B_Meadows (3), Kiermaier (5). HR_Trout (19), off Castillo; Lowe (15), off Canning; Pham (10), off Canning. RBIs_Trout 2 (46), Pujols (39), Fletcher 2 (27), Pham (31), Lowe (44), Diaz (31), Kiermaier (32), Garcia (32). SF_Pujols, Fletcher, Garcia.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (La Stella 2, Calhoun, Goodwin 3); Tampa Bay 3 (Meadows, Garcia, Wendle). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 8; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Calhoun, Pujols, Kiermaier. FIDP_Pham. GIDP_Puello, Lucroy.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Goodwin, Lucroy); Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Lowe, Choi), (Wendle, Lowe, Choi).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Canning, L, 2-3
|6
|6
|4
|4
|0
|7
|93
|3.93
|Cole
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|41
|5.65
|Garcia
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.68
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stanek
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.45
|Beeks
|3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|69
|2.73
|Pagan
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|1.38
|Poche, W, 1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|5.68
|Kolarek, H, 11
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.07
|Castillo, S, 7-7
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|25
|2.56
Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 1-0, Pagan 1-1. HBP_Canning (Lowe). WP_Pagan, Cole.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Chris Conroy; Second, James Hoye; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:07. A_20,508 (25,025).
