Rays 6, Angels 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. La Stella 2b 5 2 1 0 0 0 .301 Trout cf 4 2 2 2 1 1 .285 Ohtani dh 4 1 2 0 1 2 .278 Pujols 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .235 Fletcher 3b 3 0 1 2 0 0 .308 Goodwin rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .289 Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Tovar ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .182 Calhoun ph 3 0 1 0 0 1 .230 Puello lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .390 Totals 35 5 11 5 4 6

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .314 Pham lf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .299 Lowe 2b 3 2 2 1 0 1 .293 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .256 Garcia rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .299 Wendle ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .121 Zunino c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .181 Adames ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Diaz 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .286 Totals 31 6 9 5 1 10

Los Angeles 101 010 002—5 11 0 Tampa Bay 120 010 02x—6 9 1

E_Choi (5). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Tovar (4), Garcia (12), Zunino (8). 3B_Meadows (3), Kiermaier (5). HR_Trout (19), off Castillo; Lowe (15), off Canning; Pham (10), off Canning. RBIs_Trout 2 (46), Pujols (39), Fletcher 2 (27), Pham (31), Lowe (44), Diaz (31), Kiermaier (32), Garcia (32). SF_Pujols, Fletcher, Garcia.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (La Stella 2, Calhoun, Goodwin 3); Tampa Bay 3 (Meadows, Garcia, Wendle). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 8; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Calhoun, Pujols, Kiermaier. FIDP_Pham. GIDP_Puello, Lucroy.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Goodwin, Lucroy); Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Lowe, Choi), (Wendle, Lowe, Choi).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Canning, L, 2-3 6 6 4 4 0 7 93 3.93 Cole 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 3 41 5.65 Garcia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.68 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stanek 1 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 15 2.45 Beeks 3 4 2 2 2 2 69 2.73 Pagan 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 21 1.38 Poche, W, 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 3 15 5.68 Kolarek, H, 11 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 4.07 Castillo, S, 7-7 1 3 2 2 0 1 25 2.56

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 1-0, Pagan 1-1. HBP_Canning (Lowe). WP_Pagan, Cole.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Chris Conroy; Second, James Hoye; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:07. A_20,508 (25,025).

