...

Rays 6, Angels 5

June 16, 2019 4:33 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
La Stella 2b 5 2 1 0 0 0 .301
Trout cf 4 2 2 2 1 1 .285
Ohtani dh 4 1 2 0 1 2 .278
Pujols 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .235
Fletcher 3b 3 0 1 2 0 0 .308
Goodwin rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .289
Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Tovar ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .182
Calhoun ph 3 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Puello lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .390
Totals 35 5 11 5 4 6
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Meadows dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .314
Pham lf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .299
Lowe 2b 3 2 2 1 0 1 .293
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .256
Garcia rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .299
Wendle ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .121
Zunino c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .181
Adames ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Diaz 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .286
Totals 31 6 9 5 1 10
Los Angeles 101 010 002—5 11 0
Tampa Bay 120 010 02x—6 9 1

E_Choi (5). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Tovar (4), Garcia (12), Zunino (8). 3B_Meadows (3), Kiermaier (5). HR_Trout (19), off Castillo; Lowe (15), off Canning; Pham (10), off Canning. RBIs_Trout 2 (46), Pujols (39), Fletcher 2 (27), Pham (31), Lowe (44), Diaz (31), Kiermaier (32), Garcia (32). SF_Pujols, Fletcher, Garcia.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (La Stella 2, Calhoun, Goodwin 3); Tampa Bay 3 (Meadows, Garcia, Wendle). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 8; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Calhoun, Pujols, Kiermaier. FIDP_Pham. GIDP_Puello, Lucroy.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Goodwin, Lucroy); Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Lowe, Choi), (Wendle, Lowe, Choi).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Canning, L, 2-3 6 6 4 4 0 7 93 3.93
Cole 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 3 41 5.65
Garcia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.68
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stanek 1 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 15 2.45
Beeks 3 4 2 2 2 2 69 2.73
Pagan 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 21 1.38
Poche, W, 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 3 15 5.68
Kolarek, H, 11 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 4.07
Castillo, S, 7-7 1 3 2 2 0 1 25 2.56

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 1-0, Pagan 1-1. HBP_Canning (Lowe). WP_Pagan, Cole.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Chris Conroy; Second, James Hoye; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:07. A_20,508 (25,025).

