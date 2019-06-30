Rays 6, Rangers 2

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .248 b-Odor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .187 Andrus ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .309 Gallo lf 2 1 2 2 0 0 .286 Forsythe 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .259 Calhoun dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .318 Santana 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .297 Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .216 Mathis c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .152 a-Mazara ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Federowicz c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Totals 29 2 4 2 0 17

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291 Pham lf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .284 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .271 Diaz 1b 4 3 3 0 0 0 .284 Kiermaier cf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .244 Garcia rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .274 Wendle 3b 2 0 0 1 0 1 .176 Adames ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .253 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .206 Totals 33 6 9 5 1 13

Texas 000 200 000—2 4 1 Tampa Bay 010 210 02x—6 9 0

a-struck out for Mathis in the 8th. b-flied out for DeShields in the 9th.

E_Andrus (6). LOB_Texas 1, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Diaz 3 (16), Adames (12). 3B_Kiermaier (6). HR_Gallo (20), off Snell; Pham (13), off Chavez. RBIs_Gallo 2 (46), Pham (35), Kiermaier 2 (36), Wendle (4), Adames (26). SB_Kiermaier (14), Wendle (1). CS_Gallo (1). SF_Wendle. S_Gallo.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Calhoun); Tampa Bay 5 (Lowe, Adames, d’Arnaud 3). RISP_Texas 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 3 for 10.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chavez, L, 3-3 6 5 4 3 0 8 87 2.97 B.Martin 1 2 0 0 0 3 23 4.23 Leclerc 1 2 2 1 1 2 24 4.58 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell, W, 5-7 6 3 2 2 0 12 80 4.87 Roe 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 4.38 Poche, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.65 Kolarek, H, 12 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 16 4.13 Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.14

Roe pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Poche 1-0, Kolarek 1-0. HBP_Chavez (Wendle). PB_Federowicz (1).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, John Libka; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:28. A_11,234 (25,025).

