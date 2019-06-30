Listen Live Sports

Rays 6, Rangers 2

June 30, 2019 3:56 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278
DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .248
b-Odor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .187
Andrus ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .309
Gallo lf 2 1 2 2 0 0 .286
Forsythe 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .259
Calhoun dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .318
Santana 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .297
Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .216
Mathis c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .152
a-Mazara ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Federowicz c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Totals 29 2 4 2 0 17
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Meadows dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291
Pham lf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .284
Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .271
Diaz 1b 4 3 3 0 0 0 .284
Kiermaier cf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .244
Garcia rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .274
Wendle 3b 2 0 0 1 0 1 .176
Adames ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .253
d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .206
Totals 33 6 9 5 1 13
Texas 000 200 000—2 4 1
Tampa Bay 010 210 02x—6 9 0

a-struck out for Mathis in the 8th. b-flied out for DeShields in the 9th.

E_Andrus (6). LOB_Texas 1, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Diaz 3 (16), Adames (12). 3B_Kiermaier (6). HR_Gallo (20), off Snell; Pham (13), off Chavez. RBIs_Gallo 2 (46), Pham (35), Kiermaier 2 (36), Wendle (4), Adames (26). SB_Kiermaier (14), Wendle (1). CS_Gallo (1). SF_Wendle. S_Gallo.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Calhoun); Tampa Bay 5 (Lowe, Adames, d’Arnaud 3). RISP_Texas 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 3 for 10.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chavez, L, 3-3 6 5 4 3 0 8 87 2.97
B.Martin 1 2 0 0 0 3 23 4.23
Leclerc 1 2 2 1 1 2 24 4.58
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell, W, 5-7 6 3 2 2 0 12 80 4.87
Roe 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 4.38
Poche, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.65
Kolarek, H, 12 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 16 4.13
Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.14

Roe pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Poche 1-0, Kolarek 1-0. HBP_Chavez (Wendle). PB_Federowicz (1).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, John Libka; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:28. A_11,234 (25,025).

