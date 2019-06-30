Rays 6, Rangers 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|b-Odor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Gallo lf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Forsythe 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.259
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.318
|Santana 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.152
|a-Mazara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Federowicz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|0
|17
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.284
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.271
|Diaz 1b
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|Garcia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Wendle 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.176
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.253
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|5
|1
|13
|Texas
|000
|200
|000—2
|4
|1
|Tampa Bay
|010
|210
|02x—6
|9
|0
a-struck out for Mathis in the 8th. b-flied out for DeShields in the 9th.
E_Andrus (6). LOB_Texas 1, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Diaz 3 (16), Adames (12). 3B_Kiermaier (6). HR_Gallo (20), off Snell; Pham (13), off Chavez. RBIs_Gallo 2 (46), Pham (35), Kiermaier 2 (36), Wendle (4), Adames (26). SB_Kiermaier (14), Wendle (1). CS_Gallo (1). SF_Wendle. S_Gallo.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Calhoun); Tampa Bay 5 (Lowe, Adames, d’Arnaud 3). RISP_Texas 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 3 for 10.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chavez, L, 3-3
|6
|5
|4
|3
|0
|8
|87
|2.97
|B.Martin
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|4.23
|Leclerc
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|24
|4.58
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 5-7
|6
|3
|2
|2
|0
|12
|80
|4.87
|Roe
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.38
|Poche, H, 4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.65
|Kolarek, H, 12
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|4.13
|Pagan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.14
Roe pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Poche 1-0, Kolarek 1-0. HBP_Chavez (Wendle). PB_Federowicz (1).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, John Libka; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:28. A_11,234 (25,025).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.