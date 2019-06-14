Rays 9, Angels 4

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .304 Trout cf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .286 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .280 Pujols 1b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .233 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Lucroy c 2 1 1 0 1 0 .234 Tovar ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .200 Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .219 Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Puello lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .400 Totals 34 4 8 3 5 9

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia rf 4 0 1 2 1 0 .299 Pham dh 4 0 2 2 1 0 .294 Meadows lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .322 Diaz 1b 4 2 3 1 1 0 .282 Wendle 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .148 Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250 1-d’Arnaud pr 1 2 1 1 0 0 .195 Choi ph 3 2 2 2 0 0 .287 Adames ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Lowe ph 2 0 1 0 1 1 .289 Robertson 3b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .205 Kiermaier ph 2 2 1 1 0 0 .256 Zunino c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .177 Totals 37 9 13 9 5 5

Los Angeles 210 100 000—4 8 1 Tampa Bay 000 005 40x—9 13 1

1-ran for Heredia in the 6th.

E_Fletcher (3), Diaz (3). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Trout (16), Tovar 2 (3), d’Arnaud (4), Diaz (12), Meadows (12), Lowe (15). HR_Choi (8), off Allen. RBIs_Ohtani (27), Puello (12), Pujols (38), Choi 2 (27), d’Arnaud (14), Kiermaier (31), Pham 2 (30), Garcia 2 (31), Diaz (27). SB_Ohtani (2), Kiermaier (13). SF_Pujols.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Rengifo 2, Trout, Pujols 3); Tampa Bay 7 (Wendle, Zunino 3, Meadows 3). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 11; Tampa Bay 8 for 16.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Wendle. GIDP_Choi.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Tovar, Pujols).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garcia 2-3 3 3 3 0 1 19 4.74 Robles 1 2 0 0 0 0 14 3.34 Heaney 5 2 1 1 3 2 99 4.57 Buttrey, L, 4-3, BS, 3-5 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 15 2.14 Anderson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.50 Allen 2-3 4 4 4 2 1 35 6.26 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pagan, W, 2-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.42 Snell 3 1-3 5 4 3 4 3 79 3.70 Drake 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 38 0.71 Poche, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 8.31 Kolarek 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 18 4.43 Stanek 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.54

Heaney pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 1-1, Buttrey 2-2, Anderson 2-0, Pagan 2-0, Drake 2-1, Stanek 2-0. HBP_Drake (Lucroy), Buttrey (Heredia). WP_Kolarek.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:56. A_21,598 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.