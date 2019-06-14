Rays 9, Angels 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.286
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.280
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.233
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Lucroy c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Tovar ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Goodwin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Puello lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.400
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|3
|5
|9
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.299
|Pham dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.294
|Meadows lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.322
|Diaz 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.282
|Wendle 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|1-d’Arnaud pr
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.195
|Choi ph
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.287
|Adames ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Lowe ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Robertson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Kiermaier ph
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Totals
|37
|9
|13
|9
|5
|5
|Los Angeles
|210
|100
|000—4
|8
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|005
|40x—9
|13
|1
1-ran for Heredia in the 6th.
E_Fletcher (3), Diaz (3). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Trout (16), Tovar 2 (3), d’Arnaud (4), Diaz (12), Meadows (12), Lowe (15). HR_Choi (8), off Allen. RBIs_Ohtani (27), Puello (12), Pujols (38), Choi 2 (27), d’Arnaud (14), Kiermaier (31), Pham 2 (30), Garcia 2 (31), Diaz (27). SB_Ohtani (2), Kiermaier (13). SF_Pujols.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Rengifo 2, Trout, Pujols 3); Tampa Bay 7 (Wendle, Zunino 3, Meadows 3). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 11; Tampa Bay 8 for 16.
Runners moved up_Wendle. GIDP_Choi.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Tovar, Pujols).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|19
|4.74
|Robles
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.34
|Heaney
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|99
|4.57
|Buttrey, L, 4-3, BS, 3-5
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|2.14
|Anderson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.50
|Allen
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|35
|6.26
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pagan, W, 2-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.42
|Snell
|3
|1-3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|79
|3.70
|Drake
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|38
|0.71
|Poche, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|8.31
|Kolarek
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.43
|Stanek
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.54
Heaney pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 1-1, Buttrey 2-2, Anderson 2-0, Pagan 2-0, Drake 2-1, Stanek 2-0. HBP_Drake (Lucroy), Buttrey (Heredia). WP_Kolarek.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:56. A_21,598 (25,025).
