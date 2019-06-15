Listen Live Sports

Rays 9, Angels 4

June 15, 2019 1:52 am
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .304
Trout cf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .286
Ohtani dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .280
Pujols 1b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .233
Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Lucroy c 2 1 1 0 1 0 .234
Tovar ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .200
Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .219
Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Puello lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .400
Totals 34 4 8 3 5 9
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia rf 4 0 1 2 1 0 .299
Pham dh 4 0 2 2 1 0 .294
Meadows lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .322
Diaz 1b 4 2 3 1 1 0 .282
Wendle 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .148
Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250
1-d’Arnaud pr 1 2 1 1 0 0 .195
Choi ph 3 2 2 2 0 0 .287
Adames ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Lowe ph 2 0 1 0 1 1 .289
Robertson 3b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .205
Kiermaier ph 2 2 1 1 0 0 .256
Zunino c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .177
Totals 37 9 13 9 5 5
Los Angeles 210 100 000—4 8 1
Tampa Bay 000 005 40x—9 13 1

1-ran for Heredia in the 6th.

E_Fletcher (3), Diaz (3). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Trout (16), Tovar 2 (3), d’Arnaud (4), Diaz (12), Meadows (12), Lowe (15). HR_Choi (8), off Allen. RBIs_Ohtani (27), Puello (12), Pujols (38), Choi 2 (27), d’Arnaud (14), Kiermaier (31), Pham 2 (30), Garcia 2 (31), Diaz (27). SB_Ohtani (2), Kiermaier (13). SF_Pujols.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Rengifo 2, Trout, Pujols 3); Tampa Bay 7 (Wendle, Zunino 3, Meadows 3). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 11; Tampa Bay 8 for 16.

Runners moved up_Wendle. GIDP_Choi.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Tovar, Pujols).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney 5 2 1 1 3 2 99 4.57
Garcia 2-3 3 3 3 0 1 19 4.74
Buttrey, L, 4-3, BS, 3-5 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 15 2.14
Allen 2-3 4 4 4 2 1 35 6.26
Anderson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.50
Robles 1 2 0 0 0 0 14 3.34
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell 3 1-3 5 4 3 4 3 79 3.70
Drake 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 38 0.71
Pagan, W, 2-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.42
Poche, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 8.31
Kolarek 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 18 4.43
Stanek 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.54

Heaney pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 1-1, Buttrey 2-2, Anderson 2-0, Pagan 2-0, Drake 2-1, Stanek 2-0. HBP_Drake (Lucroy), Buttrey (Heredia). WP_Kolarek.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:56. A_21,598 (25,025).

