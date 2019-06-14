Listen Live Sports

Rays 9, Angels 4

June 14, 2019 11:21 pm
 
Los Angeles Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fltcher 3b 5 0 1 0 Av.Grci rf 4 0 1 2
Trout cf 3 1 1 0 Pham dh 4 0 2 2
Ohtani dh 4 1 1 1 Meadows lf 5 1 1 0
Pujols 1b 4 0 0 1 Y.Diaz 1b-3b 4 2 3 1
Puello lf 4 0 1 1 Adames ss 2 0 0 0
Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0 Choi ph-1b 3 2 2 2
K.Clhun rf 4 0 0 0 Rbrtson 3b 1 0 0 0
Lucroy c 2 1 1 0 B.Lowe ph-2b 2 0 1 0
Tovar ss 3 1 2 0 Wendle 2b-ss 5 0 1 0
Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 0 Zunino c 2 0 0 0
Krmaier ph-cf 2 2 1 1
Heredia cf 2 0 0 0
d’Arnud pr-c 1 2 1 1
Totals 34 4 8 3 Totals 37 9 13 9
Los Angeles 210 100 000—4
Tampa Bay 000 005 40x—9

E_Y.Diaz (3), Fletcher (3). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Trout (16), Tovar 2 (3), Meadows (12), Y.Diaz (12), B.Lowe (15), d’Arnaud (4). HR_Choi (8). SB_Ohtani (2), Kiermaier (13). SF_Pujols (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Heaney 5 2 1 1 3 2
L.Garcia 2-3 3 3 3 0 1
Buttrey L,4-3 BS,3 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
C.Allen 2-3 4 4 4 2 1
J.Anderson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
H.Robles 1 2 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Snell 3 1-3 5 4 3 4 3
Drake 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2
Pagan W,2-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Poche H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kolarek 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Stanek 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Heaney pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Drake (Lucroy), by Buttrey (Heredia). WP_Kolarek.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:56. A_21,598 (25,025).

