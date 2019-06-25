Listen Live Sports

Real Madrid to have women’s team from 2020-21 season

June 25, 2019 4:21 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid will have a women’s team from the 2020-21 season.

The club says it has reached an agreement to take over Deportivo Tacon, which was playing in the second tier in Spain.

Madrid was one of the few top clubs in Europe without a women’s side. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid already field a women’s team.

Real Madrid said Tuesday its board of directors agreed “to propose a merger through absorption of the women’s football club” of Deportivo Tacon, effective July 1 next year.

The upcoming season will be a transition period with Tacon’s first team using Madrid’s training center for practice sessions and matches.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

