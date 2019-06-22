Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Real Salt Lake, Chicago Fire play to 1-1 tie

June 22, 2019 11:46 pm
 
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Albert Rusnak scored on a penalty kick in the 33rd minute to help Real Salt Lake tie the Chicago Fire 1-1 on Saturday night.

The free kick was set up when Mohammed Adams was called for a hand ball in the penalty area. Rusnak has six goals this season.

Chicago struck early when Aleksandar Katai scored in the fifth minute on a free kick. Katai came up empty at the 82nd when he fired a solid shot from the right that was just wide.

Chicago (4-6-7) extended its home unbeaten streak to seven. Real Salt Lake (6-8-2) has been outscored 8-1 in its last three games.

