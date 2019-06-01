Real Salt Lake-Red Bulls, Sums

Real Salt Lake 0 0—0 New York 0 4—4

First half_None.

Second half_1, New York, Silva, 1 (own goal), 58th minute; 2, New York, Royer, 3 (Kaku), 59th; 3, New York, Murillo, 1, 64th; 4, New York, Fernandez, 2 (Ivan), 83rd.

Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, Andrew Putna; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Real Salt Lake, Onuoha, 15th.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown; Tom Felice; Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.

A_0.

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker, Amro Tarek (Sean Nealis, 73rd); Sean Davis, Kaku, Alex Muyl (Andreas Ivan, 80th), Daniel Royer (Omir Fernandez, 79th), Marc Rzatkowski; Brian White.

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Aaron Herrera, Nedum Onuoha, Marcelo Silva; Nick Besler (Kyle Beckerman, 46th), Sam Johnson, Everton Luiz, Sebastian Saucedo, Jefferson Savarino; Corey Baird, Brooks Lennon.

