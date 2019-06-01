Listen Live Sports

Red Bulls score flurry of goals to beat Real Salt Lake 4-0

June 1, 2019 9:08 pm
 
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Royer, Michael Murillo and Omir Fernandez scored and the New York Red Bulls used a flurry of second-half goals to beat Real Salt Lake 4-0 on Saturday night.

The Red Bulls (7-5-3) opened the scoring with the help of an own goal in the 58th minute. Murillo sent in a low hard cross that deflected off a pair of RSL defenders, with Marcelo Silva getting credited with the own goal. Real Salt Lake’s Nick Rimando saved the Red Bulls’ first five shots on target before conceding the first goal.

Royer made it 2-0 a minute later, gathering Romero “Kaku” Gamarra’s pass and beating Rimando into the right corner.

Murillo scored the Red Bulls’ third goal in seven minutes with a shot that benefited from a deflection off Real Salt Lake’s Aaron Herrera.

Fernandez smashed home Andreas Ivan’s cross in the 83rd minute.

Real Salt Lake dropped to 6-8-1.

