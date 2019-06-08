Listen Live Sports

Red Bulls-Union, Sums

June 8, 2019 9:48 pm
 
New York 2 0—2
Philadelphia 0 3—3

First half_1, New York, Kaku, 2 (Duncan), 29th minute; 2, New York, White, 4 (Muyl), 42nd.

Second half_3, Philadelphia, Monteiro, 4 (Ilsinho), 60th; 4, Philadelphia, Ilsinho, 3, 61st; 5, Philadelphia, Ilsinho, 4, 72nd.

Goalies_New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese.

Yellow Cards_Philadelphia, Monteiro, 90th. New York, Tarek, 14th; Duncan, 58th.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow; Jeremy Kieso; Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Eric Tattersall.

A_18,767.

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Auston Trusty, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson (Ilsinho, 53rd), Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos (Fafa Picault, 75th).

New York_Luis Robles; Kyle Duncan, Connor Lade, Tim Parker, Amro Tarek (Sean Nealis, 48th); Sean Davis, Kaku, Alex Muyl (Omir Fernandez, 65th), Daniel Royer (Marcus Epps, 73rd), Marc Rzatkowski; Brian White.

