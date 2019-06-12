Red Sox 4, Rangers 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 3 1 0 0 0 2 .284 DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Andrus ss 3 1 2 1 0 0 .307 Mazara rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .266 Pence lf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .283 Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .178 Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222 Mathis c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .146 a-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .297 Federowicz c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Totals 31 3 5 3 2 10

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 0 0 1 1 1 .263 Benintendi lf 4 1 3 2 0 0 .270 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .300 Devers 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .297 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .290 Holt 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .273 b-Nunez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Vazquez c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .287 1-Hernandez pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .333 Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .199 Chavis 1b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .249 Totals 33 4 10 4 4 11

Texas 200 000 010—3 5 0 Boston 101 010 001—4 10 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Mathis in the 8th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Holt in the 8th.

1-ran for Vazquez in the 9th.

Advertisement

E_Vazquez (1). LOB_Texas 6, Boston 9. 2B_Andrus (16), Mazara (14), Pence (12), Benintendi 2 (15), Devers (18), Vazquez (9). 3B_Benintendi (3), Holt (1). RBIs_Andrus (35), Pence 2 (45), Betts (31), Benintendi 2 (30), Devers (43). SB_Mazara (3), Bradley Jr. (5). CS_Devers (4). SF_Andrus. S_DeShields.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Mazara, Pence 2, Cabrera, Federowicz); Boston 4 (Martinez 2, Vazquez, Nunez). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; Boston 3 for 8.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn 6 6 3 3 1 8 100 4.40 Martin 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 3 26 5.40 Chavez, L, 2-2 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 17 3.62 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello 6 2-3 5 2 2 0 6 101 4.69 Workman, BS, 2-4 1 1-3 0 1 0 1 2 17 1.76 Barnes, W, 3-1 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 3.62

Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 2-0, Workman 1-0. HBP_Workman (Choo). WP_Lynn, Barnes.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:55. A_34,330 (37,731).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.