Red Sox 4, Rangers 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|Mazara rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Pence lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.283
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.146
|a-Santana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Federowicz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|2
|10
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.300
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Holt 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|b-Nunez ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Vazquez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|1-Hernandez pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.199
|Chavis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.249
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|4
|11
|Texas
|200
|000
|010—3
|5
|0
|Boston
|101
|010
|001—4
|10
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Mathis in the 8th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Holt in the 8th.
1-ran for Vazquez in the 9th.
E_Vazquez (1). LOB_Texas 6, Boston 9. 2B_Andrus (16), Mazara (14), Pence (12), Benintendi 2 (15), Devers (18), Vazquez (9). 3B_Benintendi (3), Holt (1). RBIs_Andrus (35), Pence 2 (45), Betts (31), Benintendi 2 (30), Devers (43). SB_Mazara (3), Bradley Jr. (5). CS_Devers (4). SF_Andrus. S_DeShields.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Mazara, Pence 2, Cabrera, Federowicz); Boston 4 (Martinez 2, Vazquez, Nunez). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; Boston 3 for 8.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|8
|100
|4.40
|Martin
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|5.40
|Chavez, L, 2-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|17
|3.62
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|101
|4.69
|Workman, BS, 2-4
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|17
|1.76
|Barnes, W, 3-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|3.62
Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 2-0, Workman 1-0. HBP_Workman (Choo). WP_Lynn, Barnes.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:55. A_34,330 (37,731).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.