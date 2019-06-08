Red Sox 5, Rays 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Robertson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.206
|Diaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.346
|Garcia rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.248
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Arroyo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Heredia lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Totals
|34
|1
|6
|1
|2
|14
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts dh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.295
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Chavis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.253
|Holt rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Vazquez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.189
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.400
|Totals
|28
|5
|6
|5
|6
|10
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|000—1
|6
|0
|Boston
|002
|012
|00x—5
|6
|2
E_Devers (10), Barnes (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Boston 7. 2B_Meadows (11), Heredia (5), Betts (16), Chavis (3), Hernandez (2). RBIs_Heredia (7), Bogaerts (42), Chavis 2 (30), Hernandez 2 (2). SF_Bogaerts. S_Vazquez.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Robertson 2, Adames, Kiermaier 2, Heredia); Boston 4 (Bogaerts 2, Holt, Hernandez). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 10; Boston 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Zunino, Benintendi.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stanek
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|37
|2.78
|Poche, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|24
|13.50
|Pruitt
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|5
|85
|6.39
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price, W, 4-2
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|10
|103
|2.70
|Workman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.91
|Walden
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.02
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.16
Inherited runners-scored_Poche 2-0, Pruitt 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:21. A_37,048 (37,731).
