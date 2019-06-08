Red Sox 5, Rays 1

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Robertson 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .206 Diaz 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Meadows dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .346 Garcia rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .296 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .248 Zunino c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .188 Kiermaier cf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .249 Arroyo 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .214 Heredia lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .260 Totals 34 1 6 1 2 14

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts dh 3 2 2 0 1 1 .268 Benintendi lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .266 Bogaerts ss 2 0 0 1 1 1 .295 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .301 Chavis 1b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .253 Holt rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .283 Vazquez c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .281 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .189 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .400 Totals 28 5 6 5 6 10

Tampa Bay 000 010 000—1 6 0 Boston 002 012 00x—5 6 2

E_Devers (10), Barnes (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Boston 7. 2B_Meadows (11), Heredia (5), Betts (16), Chavis (3), Hernandez (2). RBIs_Heredia (7), Bogaerts (42), Chavis 2 (30), Hernandez 2 (2). SF_Bogaerts. S_Vazquez.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Robertson 2, Adames, Kiermaier 2, Heredia); Boston 4 (Bogaerts 2, Holt, Hernandez). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 10; Boston 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Zunino, Benintendi.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stanek 1 1-3 0 0 0 3 2 37 2.78 Poche, L, 0-1 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 3 24 13.50 Pruitt 5 1-3 4 3 3 3 5 85 6.39 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Price, W, 4-2 6 5 1 1 2 10 103 2.70 Workman 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 1.91 Walden 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 2.02 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 2 21 3.16

Inherited runners-scored_Poche 2-0, Pruitt 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:21. A_37,048 (37,731).

