Red Sox 5, Rays 1

June 8, 2019 9:45 pm
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Robertson 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .206
Diaz 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Meadows dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .346
Garcia rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .296
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .248
Zunino c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .188
Kiermaier cf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .249
Arroyo 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .214
Heredia lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .260
Totals 34 1 6 1 2 14
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts dh 3 2 2 0 1 1 .268
Benintendi lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .266
Bogaerts ss 2 0 0 1 1 1 .295
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .301
Chavis 1b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .253
Holt rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .283
Vazquez c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .281
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .189
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .400
Totals 28 5 6 5 6 10
Tampa Bay 000 010 000—1 6 0
Boston 002 012 00x—5 6 2

E_Devers (10), Barnes (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Boston 7. 2B_Meadows (11), Heredia (5), Betts (16), Chavis (3), Hernandez (2). RBIs_Heredia (7), Bogaerts (42), Chavis 2 (30), Hernandez 2 (2). SF_Bogaerts. S_Vazquez.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Robertson 2, Adames, Kiermaier 2, Heredia); Boston 4 (Bogaerts 2, Holt, Hernandez). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 10; Boston 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Zunino, Benintendi.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stanek 1 1-3 0 0 0 3 2 37 2.78
Poche, L, 0-1 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 3 24 13.50
Pruitt 5 1-3 4 3 3 3 5 85 6.39
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Price, W, 4-2 6 5 1 1 2 10 103 2.70
Workman 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 1.91
Walden 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 2.02
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 2 21 3.16

Inherited runners-scored_Poche 2-0, Pruitt 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:21. A_37,048 (37,731).

