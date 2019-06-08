Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Red Sox 5, Rays 1

June 8, 2019 9:44 pm
 
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rbrtson 2b 4 0 0 0 Betts dh 3 2 2 0
Y.Diaz 1b 4 0 1 0 Bnntndi lf 4 1 1 0
Meadows dh 4 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 2 0 0 1
Av.Grci rf 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Chavis 1b 3 1 1 2
Zunino c 3 0 1 0 Holt rf 3 1 1 0
Krmaier cf 4 1 0 0 C.Vazqz c 2 0 0 0
Arroyo 3b 4 0 1 0 Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0
Heredia lf 4 0 1 1 M.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 2
Totals 34 1 6 1 Totals 28 5 6 5
Tampa Bay 000 010 000—1
Boston 002 012 00x—5

E_M.Barnes (1), Devers (10). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Boston 7. 2B_Meadows (11), Heredia (5), Betts (16), Chavis (3), M.Hernandez (2). SF_Bogaerts (3). S_C.Vazquez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Stanek 1 1-3 0 0 0 3 2
Poche L,0-1 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 3
Pruitt 5 1-3 4 3 3 3 5
Boston
Price W,4-2 6 5 1 1 2 10
Workman 1 0 0 0 0 2
Walden 1 1 0 0 0 0
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:21. A_37,048 (37,731).

