The Associated Press
 
Red Sox 7, Orioles 2

June 15, 2019 7:43 pm
 
Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 4 1 0 0 Alberto 3b-2b 5 1 2 0
Bnntndi lf 5 1 2 0 Mancini 1b-rf 5 1 2 0
Mrtinez dh 5 1 1 1 Sverino c 4 0 0 0
Devers 3b 5 2 2 0 R.Nunez dh 4 0 2 1
Bgaerts ss 2 1 1 2 Sntnder rf-lf 3 0 1 0
Holt 2b 5 1 3 2 Villar 2b-ss 2 0 0 1
Chavis 1b 5 0 2 0 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 4 0 1 0 C.Davis ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Leon c 3 0 0 0 S.Wlkrs lf-cf 4 0 0 0
Ri.Mrtn ss 2 0 0 0
R.Ruiz ph-3b 1 0 1 0
Totals 38 7 12 5 Totals 34 2 8 2
Boston 000 003 103—7
Baltimore 000 002 000—2

E_Alberto (6), Severino (6). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Boston 9, Baltimore 9. 2B_Bogaerts (20), R.Nunez (12). HR_Martinez (16). SB_Holt (1). SF_Bogaerts (4), Villar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Sale W,3-7 6 6 2 2 1 10
Walden H,4 1 1 0 0 0 2
M.Barnes H,11 1 1 0 0 1 3
Workman 1 0 0 0 1 0
Baltimore
Bundy L,3-8 5 8 3 2 2 8
Bleier 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Armstrong 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
P.Fry 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
M.Castro 1 3 3 2 1 0

Bundy pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

WP_M.Barnes 2.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:19. A_30,050 (45,971).

