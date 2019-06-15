Red Sox 7, Orioles 2

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .260 Benintendi lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .266 Martinez dh 5 1 1 1 0 2 .304 Devers 3b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .304 Bogaerts ss 2 1 1 2 2 1 .294 Holt 2b 5 1 3 2 0 1 .313 Chavis 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .257 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .212 Leon c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .217 Totals 38 7 12 5 4 12

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Alberto 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .305 Mancini 1b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .307 Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268 R.Nunez dh 4 0 2 1 0 1 .244 Santander rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .364 Villar 2b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .249 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .178 b-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .169 Wilkerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .215 Martin ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .177 a-Ruiz ph 1 0 1 0 1 0 .232 Totals 34 2 8 2 3 15

Boston 000 003 103—7 12 0 Baltimore 000 002 000—2 8 2

a-singled for Martin in the 7th. b-struck out for Broxton in the 8th.

E_Alberto (6), Severino (6). LOB_Boston 9, Baltimore 9. 2B_Bogaerts (20), R.Nunez (12). HR_Martinez (16), off Bleier. RBIs_Martinez (39), Bogaerts 2 (46), Holt 2 (11), R.Nunez (38), Villar (27). SB_Holt (1). SF_Bogaerts, Villar.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Betts 2, Devers, Chavis, Leon 2); Baltimore 3 (Santander, Broxton, Davis). RISP_Boston 3 for 13; Baltimore 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Martinez, Chavis, Bradley Jr., Severino. GIDP_Betts.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Alberto, Villar, Mancini).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale, W, 3-7 6 6 2 2 1 10 103 3.49 Walden, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 2.37 Barnes, H, 11 1 1 0 0 1 3 26 3.38 Workman 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 1.65 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy, L, 3-8 5 8 3 2 2 8 98 4.44 Bleier 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 17 7.11 Armstrong 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 18 3.98 Fry 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.66 Castro 1 3 3 2 1 0 24 6.19

Bundy pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 2-1. WP_Barnes 2.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:19. A_30,050 (45,971).

