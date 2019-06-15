Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Red Sox 7, Orioles 2

June 15, 2019 7:43 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .260
Benintendi lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .266
Martinez dh 5 1 1 1 0 2 .304
Devers 3b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .304
Bogaerts ss 2 1 1 2 2 1 .294
Holt 2b 5 1 3 2 0 1 .313
Chavis 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .257
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .212
Leon c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .217
Totals 38 7 12 5 4 12
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Alberto 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .305
Mancini 1b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .307
Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268
R.Nunez dh 4 0 2 1 0 1 .244
Santander rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .364
Villar 2b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .249
Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .178
b-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .169
Wilkerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .215
Martin ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .177
a-Ruiz ph 1 0 1 0 1 0 .232
Totals 34 2 8 2 3 15
Boston 000 003 103—7 12 0
Baltimore 000 002 000—2 8 2

a-singled for Martin in the 7th. b-struck out for Broxton in the 8th.

E_Alberto (6), Severino (6). LOB_Boston 9, Baltimore 9. 2B_Bogaerts (20), R.Nunez (12). HR_Martinez (16), off Bleier. RBIs_Martinez (39), Bogaerts 2 (46), Holt 2 (11), R.Nunez (38), Villar (27). SB_Holt (1). SF_Bogaerts, Villar.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Betts 2, Devers, Chavis, Leon 2); Baltimore 3 (Santander, Broxton, Davis). RISP_Boston 3 for 13; Baltimore 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Martinez, Chavis, Bradley Jr., Severino. GIDP_Betts.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Alberto, Villar, Mancini).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sale, W, 3-7 6 6 2 2 1 10 103 3.49
Walden, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 2.37
Barnes, H, 11 1 1 0 0 1 3 26 3.38
Workman 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 1.65
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy, L, 3-8 5 8 3 2 2 8 98 4.44
Bleier 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 17 7.11
Armstrong 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 18 3.98
Fry 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.66
Castro 1 3 3 2 1 0 24 6.19

Bundy pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 2-1. WP_Barnes 2.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:19. A_30,050 (45,971).

