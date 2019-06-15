Red Sox 7, Orioles 2

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Benintendi lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.304
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.294
|Holt 2b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.313
|Chavis 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|5
|4
|12
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Alberto 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Mancini 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|R.Nunez dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.364
|Villar 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.249
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.178
|b-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Wilkerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|Martin ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.177
|a-Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|3
|15
|Boston
|000
|003
|103—7
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|000—2
|8
|2
a-singled for Martin in the 7th. b-struck out for Broxton in the 8th.
E_Alberto (6), Severino (6). LOB_Boston 9, Baltimore 9. 2B_Bogaerts (20), R.Nunez (12). HR_Martinez (16), off Bleier. RBIs_Martinez (39), Bogaerts 2 (46), Holt 2 (11), R.Nunez (38), Villar (27). SB_Holt (1). SF_Bogaerts, Villar.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Betts 2, Devers, Chavis, Leon 2); Baltimore 3 (Santander, Broxton, Davis). RISP_Boston 3 for 13; Baltimore 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Martinez, Chavis, Bradley Jr., Severino. GIDP_Betts.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Alberto, Villar, Mancini).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale, W, 3-7
|6
|6
|2
|2
|1
|10
|103
|3.49
|Walden, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.37
|Barnes, H, 11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|3.38
|Workman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|1.65
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, L, 3-8
|5
|8
|3
|2
|2
|8
|98
|4.44
|Bleier
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|7.11
|Armstrong
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|3.98
|Fry
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.66
|Castro
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|24
|6.19
Bundy pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 2-1. WP_Barnes 2.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:19. A_30,050 (45,971).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.