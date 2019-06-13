Red Sox 7, Rangers 6

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 1 2 0 0 3 1 .283 DeShields cf 4 2 1 0 2 1 .226 Andrus ss 5 1 3 3 0 1 .313 Pence lf 4 1 3 1 1 0 .293 Cabrera 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Santana rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .289 Forsythe 1b 3 0 1 2 1 1 .275 b-Guzman ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .179 Mathis c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .140 c-Mazara ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Totals 35 6 9 6 9 11

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .264 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Martinez dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .299 Devers 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .296 Bogaerts ss 3 2 2 1 1 1 .295 Vazquez c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .286 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 2 3 0 2 .205 Chavis 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .249 Hernandez 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .294 a-Nunez ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Totals 34 7 9 7 2 8

Texas 420 000 000—6 9 1 Boston 130 110 10x—7 9 1

a-grounded out for Hernandez in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Forsythe in the 9th. c-struck out for Mathis in the 9th.

E_Odor (4), Shawaryn (1). LOB_Texas 14, Boston 5. 2B_DeShields (5), Pence 2 (14), Bradley Jr. (12). HR_Martinez (13), off Sampson; Bradley Jr. (6), off Sampson; Chavis (11), off Sampson; Devers (10), off Sampson; Bogaerts (14), off Fairbanks. RBIs_Andrus 3 (38), Pence (46), Forsythe 2 (28), Martinez (35), Devers (44), Bogaerts (44), Bradley Jr. 3 (21), Chavis (31). SB_Choo (4), DeShields (11), Odor (7). CS_Santana (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 8 (DeShields 3, Cabrera 4, Santana); Boston 1 (Benintendi). RISP_Texas 4 for 17; Boston 1 for 4.

Advertisement

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sampson 5 7 6 6 1 5 93 4.21 Springs 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 5.40 Fairbanks, L, 0-1 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 26 1.93 Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.10 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Price 1 1-3 5 6 6 1 2 49 3.52 Shawaryn 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 38 1.08 Brewer 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 4.66 Lakins 1 0 0 0 2 1 20 5.62 Walden 1 2 0 0 0 1 26 2.43 Workman, W, 4-1 1 1 0 0 2 2 32 1.71 Barnes, H, 10 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.49 Smith, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 5.84

Inherited runners-scored_Fairbanks 1-0, Shawaryn 1-0, Brewer 2-0. HBP_Price 2 (Choo,Choo), Smith (Guzman).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_4:06. A_35,841 (37,731).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.