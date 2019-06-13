Red Sox 7, Rangers 6

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.283
|DeShields cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.226
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.313
|Pence lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.293
|Cabrera 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Santana rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.289
|Forsythe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.275
|b-Guzman ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|Mathis c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.140
|c-Mazara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|9
|11
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.299
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.295
|Vazquez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.205
|Chavis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Hernandez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|a-Nunez ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|2
|8
|Texas
|420
|000
|000—6
|9
|1
|Boston
|130
|110
|10x—7
|9
|1
a-grounded out for Hernandez in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Forsythe in the 9th. c-struck out for Mathis in the 9th.
E_Odor (4), Shawaryn (1). LOB_Texas 14, Boston 5. 2B_DeShields (5), Pence 2 (14), Bradley Jr. (12). HR_Martinez (13), off Sampson; Bradley Jr. (6), off Sampson; Chavis (11), off Sampson; Devers (10), off Sampson; Bogaerts (14), off Fairbanks. RBIs_Andrus 3 (38), Pence (46), Forsythe 2 (28), Martinez (35), Devers (44), Bogaerts (44), Bradley Jr. 3 (21), Chavis (31). SB_Choo (4), DeShields (11), Odor (7). CS_Santana (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 8 (DeShields 3, Cabrera 4, Santana); Boston 1 (Benintendi). RISP_Texas 4 for 17; Boston 1 for 4.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson
|5
|7
|6
|6
|1
|5
|93
|4.21
|Springs
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.40
|Fairbanks, L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|1.93
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.10
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price
|1
|1-3
|5
|6
|6
|1
|2
|49
|3.52
|Shawaryn
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|38
|1.08
|Brewer
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|4.66
|Lakins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|5.62
|Walden
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|2.43
|Workman, W, 4-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|32
|1.71
|Barnes, H, 10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.49
|Smith, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|5.84
Inherited runners-scored_Fairbanks 1-0, Shawaryn 1-0, Brewer 2-0. HBP_Price 2 (Choo,Choo), Smith (Guzman).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_4:06. A_35,841 (37,731).
