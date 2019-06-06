Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 7, Royals 5

June 6, 2019 4:53 pm
 
Boston Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 3 1 1 2 Mrrfeld rf 5 0 1 0
Bnntndi lf 5 1 1 0 Mondesi ss 5 0 0 0
Bgaerts ss 4 1 1 0 A.Grdon lf 5 2 3 1
Mrtinez dh 2 1 1 0 Soler dh 5 1 2 2
Travis ph-dh 3 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 5 0 0 0
Devers 3b 3 1 1 2 Cthbert 3b 5 1 2 1
C.Vazqz c 4 1 1 2 N.Lopez 2b 4 1 2 0
Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0 Gllgher c 3 0 2 0
E.Nunez 2b 4 0 3 0 B.Hmltn cf 4 0 2 1
Brdly J cf 2 1 0 0
Totals 34 7 9 6 Totals 41 5 14 5
Boston 004 000 300—7
Kansas City 020 010 101—5

DP_Kansas City 2. LOB_Boston 7, Kansas City 10. 2B_Martinez (12), Soler (14), N.Lopez (4), B.Hamilton (5). 3B_C.Vazquez (1). HR_Betts (10), A.Gordon (10), Soler (16), Cuthbert (3). SB_Bogaerts (2), E.Nunez (5), N.Lopez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Weber 1 1-3 5 2 2 0 1
Brewer W,1-2 2 2 0 0 1 2
Walden 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
Brasier H,3 1 2 0 0 0 2
Taylor 1 2 1 1 0 1
Hembree H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barnes S,4-7 1 2 1 1 0 2
Kansas City
Duffy L,3-3 2 1-3 4 4 4 2 2
Flynn 3 1-3 3 0 0 2 3
Barlow 1 1-3 1 3 3 2 3
McCarthy 2 1 0 0 0 0

J.Taylor pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Duffy (Bradley Jr.). WP_Brasier, Barlow.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:26. A_19,928 (37,903).

