The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Red Sox 7, Royals 5

June 6, 2019 4:53 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 3 1 1 2 2 0 .271
Benintendi lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .267
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .297
Martinez dh 2 1 1 0 0 0 .296
a-Travis ph-dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Devers 3b 3 1 1 2 2 0 .316
Vazquez c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .289
Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .248
Nunez 2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .248
Bradley Jr. cf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .188
Totals 34 7 9 6 6 8
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .292
Mondesi ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .274
Gordon lf 5 2 3 1 0 2 .284
Soler dh 5 1 2 2 0 0 .239
O’Hearn 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .192
Cuthbert 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .375
Lopez 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .217
Gallagher c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .190
Hamilton cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .234
Totals 41 5 14 5 1 11
Boston 004 000 300—7 9 0
Kansas City 020 010 101—5 14 0

a-grounded out for Martinez in the 5th.

LOB_Boston 7, Kansas City 10. 2B_Martinez (12), Soler (14), Lopez (4), Hamilton (5). 3B_Vazquez (1). HR_Betts (10), off Duffy; Cuthbert (3), off Weber; Soler (16), off Walden; Gordon (10), off Taylor. RBIs_Betts 2 (29), Devers 2 (40), Vazquez 2 (22), Gordon (39), Soler 2 (42), Cuthbert (5), Hamilton (6). SB_Bogaerts (2), Nunez (5), Lopez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Betts, Benintendi 2); Kansas City 8 (Merrifield, Mondesi 6, Cuthbert). RISP_Boston 2 for 7; Kansas City 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Bradley Jr., Lopez. GIDP_Vazquez, Travis.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Mondesi, O’Hearn), (Cuthbert, Lopez, O’Hearn).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Weber 1 1-3 5 2 2 0 1 33 5.12
Brewer, W, 1-2 2 2 0 0 1 2 32 5.40
Walden 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 22 2.08
Brasier, H, 3 1 2 0 0 0 2 17 3.86
Taylor 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 6.00
Hembree, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.67
Barnes, S, 4-7 1 2 1 1 0 2 20 3.28
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Duffy, L, 3-3 2 1-3 4 4 4 2 2 51 4.68
Flynn 3 1-3 3 0 0 2 3 48 1.17
Barlow 1 1-3 1 3 3 2 3 30 5.64
McCarthy 2 1 0 0 0 0 24 6.59

Taylor pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Brewer 2-0, Walden 3-0, Hembree 1-0, Flynn 1-0, Barlow 2-0. HBP_Duffy (Bradley Jr.). WP_Brasier, Barlow.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:26. A_19,928 (37,903).

