Red Sox 7, Royals 5

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.271
|Benintendi lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Martinez dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|a-Travis ph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.316
|Vazquez c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.289
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Nunez 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|6
|6
|8
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Mondesi ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.274
|Gordon lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.284
|Soler dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.239
|O’Hearn 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Cuthbert 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.375
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Hamilton cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Totals
|41
|5
|14
|5
|1
|11
|Boston
|004
|000
|300—7
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|020
|010
|101—5
|14
|0
a-grounded out for Martinez in the 5th.
LOB_Boston 7, Kansas City 10. 2B_Martinez (12), Soler (14), Lopez (4), Hamilton (5). 3B_Vazquez (1). HR_Betts (10), off Duffy; Cuthbert (3), off Weber; Soler (16), off Walden; Gordon (10), off Taylor. RBIs_Betts 2 (29), Devers 2 (40), Vazquez 2 (22), Gordon (39), Soler 2 (42), Cuthbert (5), Hamilton (6). SB_Bogaerts (2), Nunez (5), Lopez (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Betts, Benintendi 2); Kansas City 8 (Merrifield, Mondesi 6, Cuthbert). RISP_Boston 2 for 7; Kansas City 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Bradley Jr., Lopez. GIDP_Vazquez, Travis.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Mondesi, O’Hearn), (Cuthbert, Lopez, O’Hearn).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weber
|1
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|33
|5.12
|Brewer, W, 1-2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|5.40
|Walden
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|2.08
|Brasier, H, 3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.86
|Taylor
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|6.00
|Hembree, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.67
|Barnes, S, 4-7
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|3.28
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffy, L, 3-3
|2
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|51
|4.68
|Flynn
|3
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|48
|1.17
|Barlow
|1
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|3
|30
|5.64
|McCarthy
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|6.59
Taylor pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Brewer 2-0, Walden 3-0, Hembree 1-0, Flynn 1-0, Barlow 2-0. HBP_Duffy (Bradley Jr.). WP_Brasier, Barlow.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:26. A_19,928 (37,903).
