Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox 8, Orioles 6, 10 innings,

June 16, 2019 6:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 5 1 3 2 Alberto 3b-2b 6 0 3 2
C.Vazqz c 6 0 2 2 Mancini rf 4 1 2 1
Mrtinez lf 5 0 0 0 Sverino c 5 0 2 0
Devers 3b 5 2 2 1 R.Nunez dh 5 0 0 0
Bgaerts ss 3 1 2 1 Sntnder lf 4 0 1 0
Chavis 1b 5 2 2 0 Villar 2b-ss 4 1 1 0
Brdly J cf 5 0 1 1 C.Davis 1b 5 0 0 0
E.Nunez dh 3 0 1 0 Broxton cf 3 1 1 0
Holt ph-dh 1 1 0 0 R.Ruiz ph-3b 2 1 0 0
M.Hrnan 2b 5 1 1 1 Ri.Mrtn ss 3 0 0 0
S.Wlkrs ph-cf 2 2 2 2
Totals 43 8 14 8 Totals 43 6 12 5
Boston 000 200 001 5—8
Baltimore 001 000 020 3—6

E_Villar (9), R.Ruiz (4), Devers (12), Chavis (5). DP_Boston 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Boston 10, Baltimore 12. 2B_Bogaerts (21), Bradley Jr. (14), Broxton (3). 3B_Betts (1), S.Wilkerson (1). HR_Devers (11), M.Hernandez (1), Mancini (16), S.Wilkerson (6). SB_Betts (7), Villar 2 (14).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
B.Johnson 3 5 1 1 2 2
Brewer 1 0 0 0 0 1
Shawaryn 2-3 1 0 0 2 1
J.Taylor 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Walden BS,2 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 2
Lakins 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Workman W,5-1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Josh A.Smith 1 2 3 1 0 0
Baltimore
Means 5 7 2 2 2 2
Yacabonis 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 0
Armstrong 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
P.Fry 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Givens L,0-4 BS,5 1 4 4 2 0 2
Hess 1 2 2 2 1 0

B.Johnson pitched to 2 batters in the 4th

Givens pitched to 3 batters in the 10th

Advertisement

WP_B.Johnson 2, Means 2, Walden 2.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jansen Visconti.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_4:45. A_27,964 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors render aid aboard the USS Bainbridge

Today in History

1898: US Navy Hospital Corps formed

Get our daily newsletter.