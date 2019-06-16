Red Sox 8, Orioles 6

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 5 1 3 2 1 0 .266 Vazquez c 6 0 2 2 0 1 .290 Martinez lf 5 0 0 0 1 2 .298 Devers 3b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .306 Bogaerts ss 3 1 2 1 2 0 .298 Chavis 1b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .260 Bradley Jr. cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .211 Hernandez 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .250 Holt ph 1 1 0 0 1 0 .308 E.Nunez dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .214 Totals 43 8 14 8 5 6

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Alberto 3b 6 0 3 2 0 0 .310 Mancini rf 4 1 2 1 2 0 .310 Severino c 5 0 2 0 1 1 .273 R.Nunez dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Santander lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .351 Villar 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .249 Davis 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .164 Broxton cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .182 a-Ruiz ph 2 1 0 0 0 0 .230 Martin ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .173 b-Wilkerson ph 2 2 2 2 0 0 .226 Totals 43 6 12 5 5 9

Boston 000 200 001 5—8 14 2 Baltimore 001 000 020 3—6 12 2

a-grounded out for Broxton in the 8th. b-tripled for Martin in the 8th.

E_Chavis (5), Devers (12), Villar (9), Ruiz (4). LOB_Boston 10, Baltimore 12. 2B_Bradley Jr. (14), Bogaerts (21), Broxton (3). 3B_Betts (1), Wilkerson (1). HR_Hernandez (1), off Givens; Devers (11), off Givens; Wilkerson (6), off Smith; Mancini (16), off Smith. RBIs_Hernandez (4), Devers (45), Vazquez 2 (25), Bradley Jr. (24), Betts 2 (33), Bogaerts (47), Alberto 2 (16), Wilkerson 2 (17), Mancini (35). SB_Betts (7), Villar 2 (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Devers, E.Nunez 2, Martinez); Baltimore 6 (Villar 2, R.Nunez 2, Santander, Martin). RISP_Boston 4 for 13; Baltimore 2 for 15.

Runners moved up_Bradley Jr., Severino, Martin. GIDP_Martinez, Severino.

DP_Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Hernandez, Chavis), (Hernandez, Devers, Chavis); Baltimore 1 (Villar, Martin, Davis).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Johnson 3 5 1 1 2 2 70 9.35 Brewer 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.50 Shawaryn 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 30 1.00 Taylor 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 29 8.53 Walden 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 2 29 2.50 Lakins 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 14 5.79 Workman, W, 5-1 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 1.60 Smith 1 2 3 1 0 0 36 6.28 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means 5 7 2 2 2 2 103 2.67 Yacabonis 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 6.00 Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 6.75 Armstrong 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.74 Fry 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 4.60 Givens, L, 0-4 1 4 4 2 0 2 32 5.28 Hess 1 2 2 2 1 0 19 7.36

Johnson pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

Givens pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.

Inherited runners-scored_Brewer 2-1, Taylor 3-0, Bleier 1-0, Fry 1-0, Hess 2-2. WP_Johnson 2, Means 2, Walden 2.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_4:45. A_27,964 (45,971).

