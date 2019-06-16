Red Sox 8, Orioles 6

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.266
|Vazquez c
|6
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.290
|Martinez lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.298
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.298
|Chavis 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Bradley Jr. cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Holt ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|E.Nunez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Totals
|43
|8
|14
|8
|5
|6
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Alberto 3b
|6
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.310
|Mancini rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.310
|Severino c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|R.Nunez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Santander lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.351
|Villar 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Davis 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.164
|Broxton cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|a-Ruiz ph
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Martin ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|b-Wilkerson ph
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|43
|6
|12
|5
|5
|9
|Boston
|000
|200
|001
|5—8
|14
|2
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|020
|3—6
|12
|2
a-grounded out for Broxton in the 8th. b-tripled for Martin in the 8th.
E_Chavis (5), Devers (12), Villar (9), Ruiz (4). LOB_Boston 10, Baltimore 12. 2B_Bradley Jr. (14), Bogaerts (21), Broxton (3). 3B_Betts (1), Wilkerson (1). HR_Hernandez (1), off Givens; Devers (11), off Givens; Wilkerson (6), off Smith; Mancini (16), off Smith. RBIs_Hernandez (4), Devers (45), Vazquez 2 (25), Bradley Jr. (24), Betts 2 (33), Bogaerts (47), Alberto 2 (16), Wilkerson 2 (17), Mancini (35). SB_Betts (7), Villar 2 (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Devers, E.Nunez 2, Martinez); Baltimore 6 (Villar 2, R.Nunez 2, Santander, Martin). RISP_Boston 4 for 13; Baltimore 2 for 15.
Runners moved up_Bradley Jr., Severino, Martin. GIDP_Martinez, Severino.
DP_Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Hernandez, Chavis), (Hernandez, Devers, Chavis); Baltimore 1 (Villar, Martin, Davis).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Johnson
|3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|2
|70
|9.35
|Brewer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.50
|Shawaryn
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|30
|1.00
|Taylor
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|8.53
|Walden
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|29
|2.50
|Lakins
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|5.79
|Workman, W, 5-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.60
|Smith
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|36
|6.28
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means
|5
|7
|2
|2
|2
|2
|103
|2.67
|Yacabonis
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|6.00
|Bleier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|6.75
|Armstrong
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.74
|Fry
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4.60
|Givens, L, 0-4
|1
|4
|4
|2
|0
|2
|32
|5.28
|Hess
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|7.36
Johnson pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
Givens pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.
Inherited runners-scored_Brewer 2-1, Taylor 3-0, Bleier 1-0, Fry 1-0, Hess 2-2. WP_Johnson 2, Means 2, Walden 2.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_4:45. A_27,964 (45,971).
