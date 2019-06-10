Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Red Sox move up game start to avoid Stanley Cup conflict

June 10, 2019 7:31 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox will move up the start of Wednesday’s game against the Texas Rangers by more than three hours to 4:05 p.m. to minimize the conflict with Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The team said it was a courtesy for fans who also wanted to watch the Bruins will play the St. Louis Blues in the deciding game of the NHL championship series at 8:10 p.m.

The Texas-Boston game was supposed to begin at 7:10 p.m. The Red Sox also moved up their May 29 game by an hour to minimize the conflict with Game 2 of the Cup final.

