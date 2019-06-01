Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Sox put World Series MVP Pearce back on injured list

June 1, 2019 5:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have put World Series MVP Steve Pearce back on the 10-day injured list.

Pearce is out with a low back strain. The Red Sox made the move Saturday, a day after he left a game against the New York Yankees.

First baseman/outfielder Sam Travis was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Pearce is hitting just .180 with one home run and nine RBIs in 29 games.

Advertisement

The 36-year-old started the season on the injured list because of a calf strain. He has started at first base, designated hitter and in the outfield this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Parked in the Pacific

Today in History

1958: Eisenhower signs federal flood control bill

Get our daily newsletter.