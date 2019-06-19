Listen Live Sports

Red Sox RHP Velázquez pitches once, back on injured list

June 19, 2019 2:52 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have put right-hander Hector Velázquez on the 10-day injured list, a day after a recurrence of back trouble that sidelined him a few weeks ago.

Velázquez has a low back strain, and the Red Sox made the move before playing at Minnesota on Wednesday night. Righty Josh Smith was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

The 30-year-old Velázquez gave up one run in four innings during Tuesday night’s 4-3 loss in 17 innings to the Twins. It was his first game since being activated from the injured list Monday — he’d been out since May 30 with a low back strain.

Velázquez is 1-3 with a 5.59 ERA in 19 games, seven of them starts.

The 31-year-old Smith is 0-2 with a 6.28 ERA in eight games for Boston, including two starts.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

