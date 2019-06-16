Listen Live Sports

Reds 11, Rangers 3

June 16, 2019 6:16 pm
 
Texas Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
DShelds cf 4 0 1 0 Winker cf-lf 5 1 4 5
Choo lf 4 2 2 1 Votto 1b 2 1 1 1
Pence rf 2 1 1 2 Hughes p 0 0 0 0
A.Cbrra 3b 2 0 0 0 K.Frmer ph 1 0 0 0
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Stphnsn p 0 0 0 0
Frsythe 3b-ss 3 0 0 0 Duke p 0 0 0 0
Da.Sntn ss-rf 4 0 2 0 E.Sarez 3b 5 0 0 0
Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 Casali 1b 0 0 0 0
Fdrwicz c 4 0 0 0 Detrich 2b-1b-2b 2 1 0 0
Jurado p 1 0 0 0 Puig rf 4 2 3 2
Frbanks p 0 0 0 0 VnMeter lf-2b-3b 5 1 2 0
Minor ph 1 0 0 0 Peraza ss 3 1 1 2
Springs p 0 0 0 0 Brnhart c 4 2 1 0
S.Mller p 0 0 0 0 S.Gray p 1 1 1 0
Ch.Mrtn p 0 0 0 0 Ervin ph-cf 2 1 1 0
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 34 11 14 10
Texas 102 000 000— 3
Cincinnati 031 430 00x—11

E_Federowicz (2). DP_Texas 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Texas 5, Cincinnati 10. 2B_Winker (10), Votto (12), Peraza (7). 3B_S.Gray (1). HR_Choo (12), Pence (15), Winker (11), Puig (13). SF_Peraza 2 (2). S_S.Gray (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Jurado L,4-3 3 9 7 7 1 0
Fairbanks 1 1 1 1 0 2
Springs 0 2 3 3 3 0
S.Miller 3 2 0 0 1 1
Ch.Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
S.Gray W,3-5 5 5 3 3 1 8
Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stephenson 2 1 0 0 1 2
Duke 1 0 0 0 1 1

Jurado pitched to 3 batters in the 4th

Springs pitched to 5 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Jurado (Dietrich), by S.Miller (Puig).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:21. A_24,079 (42,319).

