Reds 3, Astros 2

June 17, 2019 11:14 pm
 
Houston Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bregman ss-3b 4 0 0 0 Senzel cf 4 1 1 2
Brntley rf 5 0 1 1 Votto 1b 2 0 0 0
Alvarez lf 5 0 1 0 E.Sarez 3b 4 0 1 1
Gurriel 3b-1b 3 0 2 0 Puig rf 3 0 0 0
Reddick cf 3 0 0 0 Ervin lf 2 0 0 0
R.Chrns c 2 1 0 0 Winker ph-lf 2 0 0 0
White 1b 1 0 0 0 Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0
Myfield pr-ss 0 0 0 0 Peraza ss 4 0 2 0
Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 Casali c 4 1 1 0
Miley p 2 0 0 0 K.Frmer 2b 1 1 1 0
H.Rndon p 0 0 0 0 L.Cstll p 2 0 0 0
Mrsnick ph 1 1 0 0 Dav.Hrn p 0 0 0 0
Harris p 0 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Pressly p 0 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0
Straw ph 0 0 0 0 VnMeter lf 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 2 4 1 Totals 28 3 6 3
Houston 000 000 200—2
Cincinnati 000 030 00x—3

E_Peraza (4). DP_Houston 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Houston 10, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Brantley (20). S_L.Castillo (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Miley L,6-4 4 1-3 4 3 3 4 6
H.Rondon 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 0
Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 3
Cincinnati
L.Castillo W,7-1 6 2 2 2 6 7
Dav.Hernandez H,10 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Garrett H,11 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
R.Iglesias H,2 1 0 0 0 2 0
Lorenzen S,3-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

L.Castillo pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Miley (K.Farmer). WP_L.Castillo, R.Iglesias.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:56. A_22,745 (42,319).

