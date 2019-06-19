Reds 3, Astros 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bregman ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.321
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Gurriel 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|White 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Stubbs c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Cole p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Harris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Pressly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Osuna p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|1
|7
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.261
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|Suarez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Dietrich 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Peraza 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|c-Barnhart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Mahle p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.045
|a-Farmer ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Bowman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Votto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Totals
|35
|3
|11
|3
|3
|10
|Houston
|000
|002
|000—2
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|002—3
|11
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Mahle in the 7th. b-singled for Harris in the 8th. c-struck out for Casali in the 9th. d-struck out for Bowman in the 9th.
E_Brantley (2). LOB_Houston 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B_White (11), Puig (8), Peraza (8). HR_Brantley (11), off Mahle; Puig (14), off Cole. RBIs_Brantley 2 (42), Senzel (19), Winker (25), Puig (38).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Stubbs); Cincinnati 5 (Dietrich 2, Puig, J.Iglesias, Mahle). RISP_Houston 1 for 2; Cincinnati 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Bregman, Suarez. GIDP_Altuve, Senzel, Suarez.
DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, White), (Gurriel, Altuve, White); Cincinnati 1 (Suarez, Peraza, Dietrich).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|6
|6
|1
|1
|3
|8
|94
|3.54
|Harris, H, 11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.33
|Pressly, H, 19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.81
|Osuna, L, 3-1, BS, 3-20
|2-3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|11
|2.32
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle
|7
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|95
|4.17
|Bowman, W, 1-0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|0.77
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:38. A_24,777 (42,319).
