Reds 3, Astros 2

June 19, 2019 3:58 pm
 
< a min read
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bregman ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .264
Brantley lf 4 1 3 2 0 0 .321
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293
Gurriel 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263
White 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .237
Stubbs c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .160
Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Cole p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Harris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Kemp ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .226
Pressly p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Osuna p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 7 2 1 7
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Senzel cf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .261
Winker lf 4 0 3 1 1 0 .251
Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Dietrich 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .230
Puig rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .230
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .288
Peraza 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .219
Casali c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .280
c-Barnhart ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Mahle p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .045
a-Farmer ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .247
Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Votto ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Totals 35 3 11 3 3 10
Houston 000 002 000—2 7 1
Cincinnati 010 000 002—3 11 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Mahle in the 7th. b-singled for Harris in the 8th. c-struck out for Casali in the 9th. d-struck out for Bowman in the 9th.

E_Brantley (2). LOB_Houston 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B_White (11), Puig (8), Peraza (8). HR_Brantley (11), off Mahle; Puig (14), off Cole. RBIs_Brantley 2 (42), Senzel (19), Winker (25), Puig (38).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Stubbs); Cincinnati 5 (Dietrich 2, Puig, J.Iglesias, Mahle). RISP_Houston 1 for 2; Cincinnati 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Bregman, Suarez. GIDP_Altuve, Senzel, Suarez.

DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, White), (Gurriel, Altuve, White); Cincinnati 1 (Suarez, Peraza, Dietrich).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole 6 6 1 1 3 8 94 3.54
Harris, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 1.33
Pressly, H, 19 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 0.81
Osuna, L, 3-1, BS, 3-20 2-3 3 2 1 0 2 11 2.32
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle 7 4 2 2 1 7 95 4.17
Bowman, W, 1-0 2 3 0 0 0 0 32 0.77

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:38. A_24,777 (42,319).

