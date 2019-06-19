Reds 3, Astros 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bregman ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .264 Brantley lf 4 1 3 2 0 0 .321 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Gurriel 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263 White 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .237 Stubbs c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .160 Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Cole p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Harris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Kemp ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .226 Pressly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Osuna p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 2 7 2 1 7

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Senzel cf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .261 Winker lf 4 0 3 1 1 0 .251 Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Dietrich 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .230 Puig rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .230 J.Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .288 Peraza 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .219 Casali c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .280 c-Barnhart ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Mahle p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .045 a-Farmer ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .247 Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Votto ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Totals 35 3 11 3 3 10

Houston 000 002 000—2 7 1 Cincinnati 010 000 002—3 11 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Mahle in the 7th. b-singled for Harris in the 8th. c-struck out for Casali in the 9th. d-struck out for Bowman in the 9th.

E_Brantley (2). LOB_Houston 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B_White (11), Puig (8), Peraza (8). HR_Brantley (11), off Mahle; Puig (14), off Cole. RBIs_Brantley 2 (42), Senzel (19), Winker (25), Puig (38).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Stubbs); Cincinnati 5 (Dietrich 2, Puig, J.Iglesias, Mahle). RISP_Houston 1 for 2; Cincinnati 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Bregman, Suarez. GIDP_Altuve, Senzel, Suarez.

DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, White), (Gurriel, Altuve, White); Cincinnati 1 (Suarez, Peraza, Dietrich).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole 6 6 1 1 3 8 94 3.54 Harris, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 1.33 Pressly, H, 19 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 0.81 Osuna, L, 3-1, BS, 3-20 2-3 3 2 1 0 2 11 2.32 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle 7 4 2 2 1 7 95 4.17 Bowman, W, 1-0 2 3 0 0 0 0 32 0.77

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:38. A_24,777 (42,319).

