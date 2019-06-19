Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reds 3, Astros 2

June 19, 2019 3:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bregman ss 4 1 1 0 Senzel cf 4 1 1 1
Brntley lf 4 1 3 2 Winker lf 4 0 3 1
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 E.Sarez 3b 4 0 1 0
Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 Detrich 1b 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 3b 4 0 1 0 Puig rf 4 1 2 1
White 1b 3 0 1 0 J.Iglss ss 4 0 1 0
Stubbs c 3 0 0 0 Peraza 2b 4 1 2 0
Mrsnick cf 3 0 0 0 Casali c 3 0 0 0
G.Cole p 2 0 0 0 Brnhart ph 1 0 0 0
Harris p 0 0 0 0 Mahle p 2 0 0 0
Kemp ph 1 0 1 0 K.Frmer ph 1 0 1 0
Pressly p 0 0 0 0 Bowman p 0 0 0 0
R.Osuna p 0 0 0 0 Votto ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 35 3 11 3
Houston 000 002 000—2
Cincinnati 010 000 002—3

E_Brantley (2). DP_Houston 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Houston 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B_White (11), Puig (8), Peraza (8). HR_Brantley (11), Puig (14).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
G.Cole 6 6 1 1 3 8
Harris H,11 1 1 0 0 0 0
Pressly H,19 1 1 0 0 0 0
R.Osuna L,3-1 BS,3 2-3 3 2 1 0 2
Cincinnati
Mahle 7 4 2 2 1 7
Bowman W,1-0 2 3 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:38. A_24,777 (42,319).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|18 Technology, Systems and Ships 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard soldiers returned home on Father's Day

Today in History

1782: Congress adopts the Great Seal of the United States

Get our daily newsletter.