Reds 3, Astros 2

Houston Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Bregman ss 4 1 1 0 Senzel cf 4 1 1 1 Brntley lf 4 1 3 2 Winker lf 4 0 3 1 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 E.Sarez 3b 4 0 1 0 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 Detrich 1b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 3b 4 0 1 0 Puig rf 4 1 2 1 White 1b 3 0 1 0 J.Iglss ss 4 0 1 0 Stubbs c 3 0 0 0 Peraza 2b 4 1 2 0 Mrsnick cf 3 0 0 0 Casali c 3 0 0 0 G.Cole p 2 0 0 0 Brnhart ph 1 0 0 0 Harris p 0 0 0 0 Mahle p 2 0 0 0 Kemp ph 1 0 1 0 K.Frmer ph 1 0 1 0 Pressly p 0 0 0 0 Bowman p 0 0 0 0 R.Osuna p 0 0 0 0 Votto ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 35 3 11 3

Houston 000 002 000—2 Cincinnati 010 000 002—3

E_Brantley (2). DP_Houston 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Houston 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B_White (11), Puig (8), Peraza (8). HR_Brantley (11), Puig (14).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston G.Cole 6 6 1 1 3 8 Harris H,11 1 1 0 0 0 0 Pressly H,19 1 1 0 0 0 0 R.Osuna L,3-1 BS,3 2-3 3 2 1 0 2 Cincinnati Mahle 7 4 2 2 1 7 Bowman W,1-0 2 3 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:38. A_24,777 (42,319).

