Reds 3, Astros 2

|Houston
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bregman ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Brntley lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Sarez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Detrich 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|White 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stubbs c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Peraza 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Cole p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Harris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mahle p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|K.Frmer ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Pressly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Osuna p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Votto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|35
|3
|11
|3
|Houston
|000
|002
|000—2
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|002—3
E_Brantley (2). DP_Houston 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Houston 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B_White (11), Puig (8), Peraza (8). HR_Brantley (11), Puig (14).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|G.Cole
|6
|6
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Harris H,11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pressly H,19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Osuna L,3-1 BS,3
|2-3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Cincinnati
|Mahle
|7
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Bowman W,1-0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:38. A_24,777 (42,319).
