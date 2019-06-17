Reds 3, Astros 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bregman ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .265 Brantley rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .309 Alvarez lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .346 Gurriel 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .260 Reddick cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .300 Chirinos c 2 1 0 0 2 1 .241 Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Miley p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Mayfield pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 White 1b 1 0 0 0 3 0 .228 Pressly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Straw ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .281 Rondon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Marisnick ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .243 Harris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 2 4 1 9 9

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Senzel cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .266 Votto 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .253 Suarez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .254 Puig rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .229 Peraza ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .217 Casali c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .288 Farmer 2b 1 1 1 0 1 0 .230 Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .071 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — VanMeter lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Ervin lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .217 a-Winker ph 2 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 28 3 6 3 4 9

Houston 000 000 200—2 4 0 Cincinnati 000 030 00x—3 6 1

a-grounded out for Ervin in the 5th. b-advanced to 2nd on fielder’s choice for Rondon in the 7th. c-walked for Pressly in the 9th.

E_Peraza (4). LOB_Houston 10, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Brantley (20). RBIs_Brantley (40), Senzel 2 (18), Suarez (43). S_Castillo.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Alvarez 2, Kemp 2); Cincinnati 1 (Suarez). RISP_Houston 1 for 6; Cincinnati 2 for 4.

GIDP_White, Winker.

DP_Houston 1 (Kemp, Bregman, White); Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, Votto).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley, L, 6-4 4 1-3 4 3 3 4 6 88 3.30 Rondon 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 19 2.63 Harris 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.38 Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 0.84 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, W, 7-1 6 2 2 2 6 7 102 2.26 Hernandez, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 19 4.70 Garrett, H, 11 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 12 1.47 Iglesias, H, 2 1 0 0 0 2 0 21 2.97 Lorenzen, S, 3-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.13

Castillo pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rondon 3-0, Hernandez 2-1, Garrett 2-1, Iglesias 1-0, Lorenzen 1-0. HBP_Miley (Farmer). WP_Castillo, Iglesias.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:56. A_22,745 (42,319).

