Reds 3, Astros 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bregman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Brantley rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.309
|Alvarez lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.346
|Gurriel 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Reddick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Chirinos c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.241
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Miley p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Mayfield pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|White 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.228
|Pressly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Straw ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Rondon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Marisnick ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Harris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|1
|9
|9
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.266
|Votto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.253
|Suarez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Peraza ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Casali c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Farmer 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Castillo p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|VanMeter lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Ervin lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|a-Winker ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|28
|3
|6
|3
|4
|9
|Houston
|000
|000
|200—2
|4
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|030
|00x—3
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Ervin in the 5th. b-advanced to 2nd on fielder’s choice for Rondon in the 7th. c-walked for Pressly in the 9th.
E_Peraza (4). LOB_Houston 10, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Brantley (20). RBIs_Brantley (40), Senzel 2 (18), Suarez (43). S_Castillo.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Alvarez 2, Kemp 2); Cincinnati 1 (Suarez). RISP_Houston 1 for 6; Cincinnati 2 for 4.
GIDP_White, Winker.
DP_Houston 1 (Kemp, Bregman, White); Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, Votto).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, L, 6-4
|4
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|6
|88
|3.30
|Rondon
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|2.63
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.38
|Pressly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|0.84
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, W, 7-1
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|7
|102
|2.26
|Hernandez, H, 10
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.70
|Garrett, H, 11
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.47
|Iglesias, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|21
|2.97
|Lorenzen, S, 3-4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.13
Castillo pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Rondon 3-0, Hernandez 2-1, Garrett 2-1, Iglesias 1-0, Lorenzen 1-0. HBP_Miley (Farmer). WP_Castillo, Iglesias.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:56. A_22,745 (42,319).
