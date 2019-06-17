Listen Live Sports

Reds 3, Astros 2

June 17, 2019 11:14 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bregman ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .265
Brantley rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .309
Alvarez lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .346
Gurriel 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .260
Reddick cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .300
Chirinos c 2 1 0 0 2 1 .241
Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Miley p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Mayfield pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
White 1b 1 0 0 0 3 0 .228
Pressly p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Straw ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .281
Rondon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Marisnick ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .243
Harris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 2 4 1 9 9
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Senzel cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .266
Votto 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .253
Suarez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .254
Puig rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .229
Peraza ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .217
Casali c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .288
Farmer 2b 1 1 1 0 1 0 .230
Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .071
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0
VanMeter lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Ervin lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .217
a-Winker ph 2 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 3 6 3 4 9
Houston 000 000 200—2 4 0
Cincinnati 000 030 00x—3 6 1

a-grounded out for Ervin in the 5th. b-advanced to 2nd on fielder’s choice for Rondon in the 7th. c-walked for Pressly in the 9th.

E_Peraza (4). LOB_Houston 10, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Brantley (20). RBIs_Brantley (40), Senzel 2 (18), Suarez (43). S_Castillo.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Alvarez 2, Kemp 2); Cincinnati 1 (Suarez). RISP_Houston 1 for 6; Cincinnati 2 for 4.

GIDP_White, Winker.

DP_Houston 1 (Kemp, Bregman, White); Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, Votto).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, L, 6-4 4 1-3 4 3 3 4 6 88 3.30
Rondon 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 19 2.63
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.38
Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 0.84
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo, W, 7-1 6 2 2 2 6 7 102 2.26
Hernandez, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 19 4.70
Garrett, H, 11 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 12 1.47
Iglesias, H, 2 1 0 0 0 2 0 21 2.97
Lorenzen, S, 3-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.13

Castillo pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rondon 3-0, Hernandez 2-1, Garrett 2-1, Iglesias 1-0, Lorenzen 1-0. HBP_Miley (Farmer). WP_Castillo, Iglesias.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:56. A_22,745 (42,319).

