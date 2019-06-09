Reds 4, Phillies 3

|Cincinnati
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Senzel ph-cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Segura ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|E.Sarez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Detrich 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ralmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lrenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bruce lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vlsquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gsselin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kingery cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peraza cf-2b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Franco 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Casali c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Nola p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Alvrz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wllms lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|VnMeter ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|R.Iglss p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|300—4
|Philadelphia
|002
|010
|000—3
DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Segura (15). SB_C.Hernandez (4), B.Harper (3). CS_B.Harper (1). SF_Segura (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Gray
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Duke W,3-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lorenzen H,4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garrett H,9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Iglesias S,13-15
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|Nola
|6
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|7
|Alvarez L,0-2 BS,1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Velasquez
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hammer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
J.Alvarez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:14. A_42,324 (43,647).
