Reds 4, Phillies 3

June 9, 2019 4:38 pm
 
Cincinnati Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Winker lf 3 0 1 0 C.Hrnan 2b 2 1 0 0
Senzel ph-cf 2 1 2 0 B.Hrper rf 4 1 1 0
Votto 1b 4 0 1 2 Segura ss 2 0 1 1
E.Sarez 3b 5 0 1 1 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 2
Detrich 2b 4 1 1 0 Ralmuto c 4 0 1 0
Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0 Bruce lf 3 0 0 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Vlsquez p 0 0 0 0
K.Frmer 2b 0 0 0 0 Hammer p 0 0 0 0
Puig rf 4 0 0 0 Gsselin ph 1 0 0 0
J.Iglss ss 4 0 1 0 Kingery cf 4 0 0 0
Peraza cf-2b-lf 4 0 1 1 Franco 3b 3 1 1 0
Casali c 2 1 1 0 Nola p 2 0 0 0
S.Gray p 2 0 0 0 J.Alvrz p 0 0 0 0
Duke p 0 0 0 0 N.Wllms lf 1 0 0 0
VnMeter ph-lf 1 1 0 0
R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 30 3 5 3
Cincinnati 010 000 300—4
Philadelphia 002 010 000—3

DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Segura (15). SB_C.Hernandez (4), B.Harper (3). CS_B.Harper (1). SF_Segura (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Gray 5 2-3 4 3 3 3 3
Duke W,3-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Lorenzen H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Garrett H,9 1 0 0 0 0 2
Iglesias S,13-15 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Nola 6 2-3 4 3 3 3 7
Alvarez L,0-2 BS,1 0 2 1 1 0 0
Velasquez 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2
Hammer 1 1 0 0 0 0

J.Alvarez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:14. A_42,324 (43,647).

