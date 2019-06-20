Reds 7, Brewers 1

|Cincinnati
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Yelich rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|E.Sarez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Detrich 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Mstakas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Thames 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Frmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Duke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nelson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|F.Prlta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roark p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ervin rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Cincinnati
|300
|020
|200—7
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|000—1
E_Nelson (1), E.Suarez (9). DP_Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 6. 3B_Winker (1), Puig (1). HR_Senzel (7), J.Iglesias (5), Yelich (28). SB_Puig (10).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Roark W,5-6
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Hughes
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duke
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Milwaukee
|Nelson L,0-2
|5
|7
|5
|5
|4
|5
|F.Peralta
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Claudio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Nelson (Dietrich), by Roark (Grandal), by Roark (Cain), by Roark (Grandal), by Claudio (Winker), by Albers (Dietrich).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:58. A_28,898 (41,900).
