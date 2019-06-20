Listen Live Sports

Reds 7, Brewers 1

June 20, 2019 11:25 pm
 
Cincinnati Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Winker lf 3 0 1 0 Cain cf 3 0 0 0
Votto 1b 4 1 1 0 Yelich rf 4 1 2 1
E.Sarez 3b 5 1 1 0 Braun lf 4 0 0 0
Detrich 2b 3 2 1 0 Mstakas 2b 3 0 0 0
Senzel cf 4 1 2 3 Grandal c 2 0 0 0
Puig rf 4 1 2 0 Thames 1b 4 0 1 0
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 T.Shaw 3b 4 0 1 0
K.Frmer ph 1 0 0 0 Arcia ss 3 0 1 0
Duke p 0 0 0 0 Nelson p 1 0 0 0
J.Iglss ss 5 1 2 4 Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0
Brnhart c 3 0 0 0 F.Prlta p 0 0 0 0
Roark p 3 0 0 0 Gamel ph 1 0 0 0
Ervin rf 1 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0
Albers p 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 7 10 7 Totals 30 1 5 1
Cincinnati 300 020 200—7
Milwaukee 000 100 000—1

E_Nelson (1), E.Suarez (9). DP_Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 6. 3B_Winker (1), Puig (1). HR_Senzel (7), J.Iglesias (5), Yelich (28). SB_Puig (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Roark W,5-6 6 3 1 1 0 7
Hughes 2 1 0 0 0 0
Duke 1 1 0 0 1 0
Milwaukee
Nelson L,0-2 5 7 5 5 4 5
F.Peralta 2 3 2 2 0 3
Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 0
Albers 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Nelson (Dietrich), by Roark (Grandal), by Roark (Cain), by Roark (Grandal), by Claudio (Winker), by Albers (Dietrich).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:58. A_28,898 (41,900).

