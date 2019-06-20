Listen Live Sports

Reds 7, Brewers 1

June 20, 2019 11:25 pm
 
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Winker lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .252
Votto 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .256
Suarez 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .249
Dietrich 2b 3 2 1 0 0 0 .232
Senzel cf 4 1 2 3 1 0 .266
Puig rf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .234
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Duke p 0 0 0 0 0 0
J.Iglesias ss 5 1 2 4 0 0 .291
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .196
Roark p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Ervin rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Totals 36 7 10 7 4 9
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Yelich rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .348
Braun lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Moustakas 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .276
Grandal c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Thames 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Shaw 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .171
Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .237
Nelson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .201
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
b-Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 5 1 1 7
Cincinnati 300 020 200—7 10 1
Milwaukee 000 100 000—1 5 1

a-grounded out for Nelson in the 5th. b-grounded out for Peralta in the 7th. c-struck out for Hughes in the 9th.

E_Suarez (9), Nelson (1). LOB_Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 6. 3B_Winker (1), Puig (1). HR_J.Iglesias (5), off Nelson; Senzel (7), off Peralta; Yelich (28), off Roark. RBIs_Senzel 3 (22), J.Iglesias 4 (28), Yelich (59). SB_Puig (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Suarez, Barnhart, Roark 2); Milwaukee 1 (Yelich). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 9; Milwaukee 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Aguilar. GIDP_Suarez, Braun, Grandal, Aguilar.

DP_Cincinnati 3 (Suarez, Dietrich, Votto), (Hughes, Dietrich, Votto), (J.Iglesias, Dietrich, Votto); Milwaukee 1 (Thames, Moustakas).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Roark, W, 5-6 6 3 1 1 0 7 97 3.47
Hughes 2 1 0 0 0 0 29 3.09
Duke 1 1 0 0 1 0 15 4.57
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nelson, L, 0-2 5 7 5 5 4 5 94 9.75
Peralta 2 3 2 2 0 3 45 5.68
Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 4.83
Albers 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.06

HBP_Nelson (Dietrich), Roark 3 (Grandal,Cain,Grandal), Claudio (Winker), Albers (Dietrich).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:58. A_28,898 (41,900).

