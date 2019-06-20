Reds 7, Brewers 1

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Suarez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Dietrich 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.266
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Farmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Duke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|J.Iglesias ss
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.291
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Roark p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Ervin rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|4
|9
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Yelich rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.348
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Moustakas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Thames 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Nelson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|b-Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|1
|7
|Cincinnati
|300
|020
|200—7
|10
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|1
a-grounded out for Nelson in the 5th. b-grounded out for Peralta in the 7th. c-struck out for Hughes in the 9th.
E_Suarez (9), Nelson (1). LOB_Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 6. 3B_Winker (1), Puig (1). HR_J.Iglesias (5), off Nelson; Senzel (7), off Peralta; Yelich (28), off Roark. RBIs_Senzel 3 (22), J.Iglesias 4 (28), Yelich (59). SB_Puig (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Suarez, Barnhart, Roark 2); Milwaukee 1 (Yelich). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 9; Milwaukee 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Aguilar. GIDP_Suarez, Braun, Grandal, Aguilar.
DP_Cincinnati 3 (Suarez, Dietrich, Votto), (Hughes, Dietrich, Votto), (J.Iglesias, Dietrich, Votto); Milwaukee 1 (Thames, Moustakas).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark, W, 5-6
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|97
|3.47
|Hughes
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|3.09
|Duke
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|4.57
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nelson, L, 0-2
|5
|7
|5
|5
|4
|5
|94
|9.75
|Peralta
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|45
|5.68
|Claudio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.83
|Albers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.06
HBP_Nelson (Dietrich), Roark 3 (Grandal,Cain,Grandal), Claudio (Winker), Albers (Dietrich).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:58. A_28,898 (41,900).
