Reds 7, Indians 2

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Senzel cf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .270 Votto dh 2 1 1 1 0 0 .257 a-VanMeter ph-dh 2 0 0 0 1 2 .194 Suarez 3b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .260 Dietrich 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .242 Puig rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .213 Winker lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .232 b-Farmer ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Iglesias ss 4 1 2 2 0 1 .297 Casali c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .295 Peraza 2b-lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .213 Totals 36 7 9 7 4 11

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .302 Mercado lf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Santana dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .286 Naquin rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .278 Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .198 Freeman 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .235 Bauers 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .209 Plawecki c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .160 Martin cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .206 c-Luplow ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Totals 32 2 6 2 3 7

Cincinnati 200 011 120—7 9 1 Cleveland 010 000 010—2 6 1

a-struck out for Votto in the 5th. b-struck out for Winker in the 6th. c-grounded out for Martin in the 7th.

E_Suarez (8), Plesac (1). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Cleveland 7. 2B_Dietrich (4), Iglesias 2 (11), Peraza (6), Naquin (8). HR_Senzel (5), off Plesac; Votto (6), off Plesac; Suarez (15), off Plesac; Casali (3), off Goody; Santana (14), off Lorenzen. RBIs_Senzel (15), Votto (15), Suarez (42), Iglesias 2 (24), Casali (17), Peraza (16), Santana (42), Freeman (9). S_Mercado.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Iglesias, Peraza, VanMeter); Cleveland 3 (Plawecki, Luplow 2). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 11; Cleveland 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Puig, Ramirez, Freeman, Bauers. GIDP_Naquin.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Peraza, Iglesias, Dietrich).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA DeSclafani, W, 3-3 5 2-3 4 1 1 2 2 85 4.43 Garrett, H, 10 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 25 1.55 Lorenzen 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 3.28 Duke 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 15 5.60 Hughes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.41 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac, L, 1-2 5 1-3 5 4 4 2 6 87 2.92 Olson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.72 Goody 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 3.86 Smith 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 4.50 Cole 1 3 2 2 0 1 24 2.77 Clippard 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 3.71

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 1-0, Hughes 1-0, Olson 1-0, Goody 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:07. A_24,045 (35,225).

