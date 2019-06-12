Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reds 7, Indians 2

June 12, 2019 4:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Senzel cf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .270
Votto dh 2 1 1 1 0 0 .257
a-VanMeter ph-dh 2 0 0 0 1 2 .194
Suarez 3b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .260
Dietrich 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .242
Puig rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .213
Winker lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .232
b-Farmer ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Iglesias ss 4 1 2 2 0 1 .297
Casali c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .295
Peraza 2b-lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .213
Totals 36 7 9 7 4 11
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .302
Mercado lf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Santana dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .286
Naquin rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .278
Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .198
Freeman 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .235
Bauers 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .209
Plawecki c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .160
Martin cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .206
c-Luplow ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Totals 32 2 6 2 3 7
Cincinnati 200 011 120—7 9 1
Cleveland 010 000 010—2 6 1

a-struck out for Votto in the 5th. b-struck out for Winker in the 6th. c-grounded out for Martin in the 7th.

E_Suarez (8), Plesac (1). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Cleveland 7. 2B_Dietrich (4), Iglesias 2 (11), Peraza (6), Naquin (8). HR_Senzel (5), off Plesac; Votto (6), off Plesac; Suarez (15), off Plesac; Casali (3), off Goody; Santana (14), off Lorenzen. RBIs_Senzel (15), Votto (15), Suarez (42), Iglesias 2 (24), Casali (17), Peraza (16), Santana (42), Freeman (9). S_Mercado.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Iglesias, Peraza, VanMeter); Cleveland 3 (Plawecki, Luplow 2). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 11; Cleveland 0 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Puig, Ramirez, Freeman, Bauers. GIDP_Naquin.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Peraza, Iglesias, Dietrich).

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
DeSclafani, W, 3-3 5 2-3 4 1 1 2 2 85 4.43
Garrett, H, 10 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 25 1.55
Lorenzen 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 3.28
Duke 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 15 5.60
Hughes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.41
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plesac, L, 1-2 5 1-3 5 4 4 2 6 87 2.92
Olson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.72
Goody 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 3.86
Smith 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 4.50
Cole 1 3 2 2 0 1 24 2.77
Clippard 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 3.71

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 1-0, Hughes 1-0, Olson 1-0, Goody 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:07. A_24,045 (35,225).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|12 #ShiftHappens Conference
6|13 SolarWinds Tech Day | Fort Meade, MD
6|13 American Express® Summit for Success
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors participate in a repatriation of remains

Today in History

1971: New York Times begins publishing 'Pentagon Papers'

Get our daily newsletter.