Reds 7, Indians 2

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|Votto dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|a-VanMeter ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.194
|Suarez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.260
|Dietrich 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Winker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|b-Farmer ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.297
|Casali c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Peraza 2b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.213
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|4
|11
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Mercado lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Santana dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|Freeman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.160
|Martin cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.206
|c-Luplow ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|3
|7
|Cincinnati
|200
|011
|120—7
|9
|1
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|010—2
|6
|1
a-struck out for Votto in the 5th. b-struck out for Winker in the 6th. c-grounded out for Martin in the 7th.
E_Suarez (8), Plesac (1). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Cleveland 7. 2B_Dietrich (4), Iglesias 2 (11), Peraza (6), Naquin (8). HR_Senzel (5), off Plesac; Votto (6), off Plesac; Suarez (15), off Plesac; Casali (3), off Goody; Santana (14), off Lorenzen. RBIs_Senzel (15), Votto (15), Suarez (42), Iglesias 2 (24), Casali (17), Peraza (16), Santana (42), Freeman (9). S_Mercado.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Iglesias, Peraza, VanMeter); Cleveland 3 (Plawecki, Luplow 2). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 11; Cleveland 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Puig, Ramirez, Freeman, Bauers. GIDP_Naquin.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Peraza, Iglesias, Dietrich).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|DeSclafani, W, 3-3
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|85
|4.43
|Garrett, H, 10
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|1.55
|Lorenzen
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|3.28
|Duke
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|5.60
|Hughes
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.41
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac, L, 1-2
|5
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|87
|2.92
|Olson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.72
|Goody
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|3.86
|Smith
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|4.50
|Cole
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|24
|2.77
|Clippard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.71
Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 1-0, Hughes 1-0, Olson 1-0, Goody 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:07. A_24,045 (35,225).
