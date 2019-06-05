Listen Live Sports

Reds-Cardinals game postponed by rain; doubleheader Aug. 31

June 5, 2019 10:04 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The scheduled game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed because of rain.

It will be made up Aug. 31 as part of a day-night doubleheader.

The game was called after an 83-minute delay Wednesday night. Rain started right around when play was supposed to begin and didn’t let up. The forecast called for showers deep into the night.

Anthony DeSclafani (2-3) had been slated to start for the Reds against Dakota Hudson (4-3).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

