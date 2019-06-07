Listen Live Sports

June 7, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The 32 remaining free agents (q-rejected $17.9 million qualifying offer):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (1) — Colby Rasmus, of.

BOSTON (1) — Brandon Phillips, 2b.

CHICAGO (2) — Miguel Gonzalez, rhp; James Shields, rhp.

DETROIT (2) — Victor Martinez, dh; Jarrod Saltalamacchia, c.

HOUSTON (2) — Evan Gattis, of; q-Dallas Keuchel, lhp.

LOS ANGELES (3) — Jim Johnson, rhp; Blake Wood, rhp; Chris Young, of.

MINNESOTA (3) — Matt Belisle, rhp; Chris Gimenez, c; Joe Mauer, 1b.

SEATTLE (1) — Denard Span, of.

TEXAS (4) — Adrian Beltre, 3b; Bartolo Colon, rhp; Doug Fister, rhp; Yovani Gallardo, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (1) — Brad Ziegler, rhp.

ATLANTA (2) — Brandon McCarthy, rhp; Peter Moylan, rhp.

CHICAGO (2) — Jorge De La Rosa, lhp; Jaime Garcia, lhp.

COLORADO (1) — Matt Holliday, of.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Ryan Madson, rhp.

NEW YORK (3) — Austin Jackson, of; A.J. Ramos, rhp; Jose Reyes, inf.

PHILADELPHIA (1) — Jose Bautista, of.

SAN DIEGO (1) — A.J. Ellis, c.

WASHINGTON (1) — Joaquin Benoit, rhp.

