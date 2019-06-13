Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Report: 6 men’s basketball programs to face NCAA allegations

June 13, 2019 1:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A key NCAA official says six schools are going to be facing allegations of Level I violations as early as next month, the next turn of the screw in the college basketball corruption scandal.

Stan Wilcox, vice president for regulatory affairs for the NCAA, tells CBS Sports two high-profile programs will be notified in early July, the others at a later date.

The NCAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

In the investigation by the FBI, at least 20 schools were mentioned, including Oklahoma State, USC, Auburn and LSU.

Advertisement

Level I violations can include such punishments as scholarship reductions, postseason bans and show-cause orders against coaches.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Last week, a former assistant basketball coach at Oklahoma State and the University of South Carolina was sentenced to three months in prison for accepting bribes to link top players with bribe-paying managers and financial advisers.

Lamont Evans was charged in a case that revealed the role of corrupt coaches in a scheme to steer NBA-bound youngsters to schools or managers.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|14 35th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
6|14 Getting Back 2 Business Small Business...
6|14 Open House for Prospective Students at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.