The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
REV Group Grand Prix Results

June 23, 2019 4:12 pm
 
Sunday
At Road America
Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
Lap length: 4.014 miles
(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 55 laps.

2. (3) Will Power, Chevrolet, 55.

3. (4) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 55.

4. (5) Graham Rahal, Honda, 55.

5. (12) Scott Dixon, Honda, 55.

6. (18) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 55.

7. (9) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 55.

8. (1) Colton Herta, Honda, 55.

9. (16) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 55.

10. (6) Takuma Sato, Honda, 55.

11. (15) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 55.

12. (7) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 55.

13. (17) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 55.

14. (8) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 55.

15. (19) Jack Harvey, Honda, 55.

16. (22) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 55.

17. (13) Patricio O’Ward, Chevrolet, 54.

18. (14) Zach Veach, Honda, 54.

19. (21) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 54.

20. (20) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 54.

21. (23) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 54.

22. (11) Ed Jones, Chevrolet, 54.

23. (10) Marco Andretti, Honda, 18, mechanical.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 132.894 mph.

Time of Race: 01:39:40.4743.

Margin of Victory: 28.4391 seconds.

Cautions: None.

Lead Changes: 2 among 2 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Rossi 1-41, Rahal 42, Rossi 43-55.

Point Leaders: 1, Newgarden, 402. 2, Rossi, 395. 3, Pagenaud, 341. 4, Dixon, 308. 5, Power, 294. 6, Sato, 292. 7, Hunter-Reay, 271. 8, Rahal, 244. 9, Hinchcliffe, 216. 10, Rosenqvist, 209.

