REV Group Grand Prix Results

|Sunday
|At Road America
|Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
|Lap length: 4.014 miles
|(Start position in parentheses)
1. (2) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 55 laps.
2. (3) Will Power, Chevrolet, 55.
3. (4) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 55.
4. (5) Graham Rahal, Honda, 55.
5. (12) Scott Dixon, Honda, 55.
6. (18) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 55.
7. (9) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 55.
8. (1) Colton Herta, Honda, 55.
9. (16) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 55.
10. (6) Takuma Sato, Honda, 55.
11. (15) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 55.
12. (7) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 55.
13. (17) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 55.
14. (8) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 55.
15. (19) Jack Harvey, Honda, 55.
16. (22) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 55.
17. (13) Patricio O’Ward, Chevrolet, 54.
18. (14) Zach Veach, Honda, 54.
19. (21) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 54.
20. (20) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 54.
21. (23) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 54.
22. (11) Ed Jones, Chevrolet, 54.
23. (10) Marco Andretti, Honda, 18, mechanical.
Average Speed of Race Winner: 132.894 mph.
Time of Race: 01:39:40.4743.
Margin of Victory: 28.4391 seconds.
Cautions: None.
Lead Changes: 2 among 2 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Rossi 1-41, Rahal 42, Rossi 43-55.
Point Leaders: 1, Newgarden, 402. 2, Rossi, 395. 3, Pagenaud, 341. 4, Dixon, 308. 5, Power, 294. 6, Sato, 292. 7, Hunter-Reay, 271. 8, Rahal, 244. 9, Hinchcliffe, 216. 10, Rosenqvist, 209.
