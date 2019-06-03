Listen Live Sports

Revolution-Galaxy, Sums

June 3, 2019
 
New England 1 1—2
Los Angeles 0 1—1

First half_1, New England, Penilla, 3 (Gil), 45th minute.

Second half_2, New England, Bunbury, 1 (Gil), 60th; 3, Los Angeles, Ibrahimovic, 11 (Corona), 84th.

Goalies_New England, Brad Knighton, Cody Cropper; Los Angeles, David Bingham, Matt Lampson.

Yellow Cards_New England, Agudelo, 90th. Los Angeles, Ibrahimovic, 24th; Alvarez, 73rd.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn; Jeremy Kieso; Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.

A_20,828.

Lineups

New England_Brad Knighton; Jalil Anibaba, Andrew Farrell; Teal Bunbury, Brandon Bye, Luis Caicedo, Diego Fagundez (Juan Caicedo, 83rd); Juan Agudelo, Carles Gil, DeJuan Jones, Cristian Penilla (Tajon Buchanan, 90th).

Los Angeles_David Bingham; Giancarlo Gonzalez, Diego Polenta, Jorgen Skjelvik, Daniel Steres; Joe Corona, Sebastian Lletget (Chris Pontius, 10th), Jonathan dos Santos; Favio Alvarez (Perry Kitchen, 79th), Uriel Antuna (Efrain Alvarez, 46th), Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

