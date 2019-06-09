Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Reyna, Ocampo-Chavez added to US under-23 roster

June 9, 2019 7:26 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Sixteen-year-old Gio Reyna and 17-year-old Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez were invited to the U.S. under-23 team training camp by coach Jason Kreis.

Reyna, a son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna, scored a team-high six goals for the Americans at last month’s CONCACAF Under-17 Championship, where the Americans lost to Mexico in the final. Ocampo-Chavez scored four goals in the tournament.

Twenty-one players were asked to the training camp, which started Sunday in Herriman, Utah, and runs through June 16.

The under-23 team is preparing for Olympic qualifying.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: JT Marcinkowski (San Jose), Andrew Thomas (Stanford), Justin Vom Steeg (LA Galaxy)

Defenders: Marco Farfan (Portland), Justen Glad (Salt Lake), Aaron Herrera (Salt Lake), Jack Maher (Indiana University), Sam Rogers (Seattle), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia), George Acosta (no club), Mukwelle Akale (Villarreal, Spain), Cameron Lindley (Memphis), Sebastian Saucedo (Salt Lake), Eryk Williamson (Portland), Jackson Yueill (San Jose), Gedion Zelalem (Kansas City)

Forwards: Brooks Lennon (Salt Lake), Benji Michel (Orlando City), Alfonso Ocampo Chavez (Seattle), Gio Reyna (no club)

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

