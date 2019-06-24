Listen Live Sports

Rimando, Pomykal added by Garber to MLS All-Star roster

June 24, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Retiring Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando was added to the Major League Soccer All-Star roster on Monday by Commissioner Don Garber.

Rimando turned 40 last week and is in his 20th MLS season. He holds the league record for games (497), shutouts (146) and saves (1,662).

Paxton Pomykal, a 19-year-old midfielder developed by the Dallas academy and a member of the U.S. Under-20 team, also was put on the 26-man roster by Garber.

MLS coach James O’Connor of Orlando added 13 players, including forwards Josef Martinez (Atlanta), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose) and Diego Rossi (LA).

MLS All-Stars will play Atletico Madrid on July 31 at Orlando, Florida.

Atlanta leads with five All-Stars and LA has four.

The roster (x-selected in fan vote):

Goalkeepers: Andre Blake (Philadelphia), x-Brad Guzan (Atlanta), Nick Rimando (Salt Lake)

Defenders: Matt Hedges (Dallas), Kemar Lawrence (New York Red Bulls), Romain Metanire (Minnesota), x-Leandro González Pírez (Atlanta), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago), x-Walker Zimmerman (LA), x-Graham Zusi (Kansas City).

Midfielders: x-Ezequiel Barco (Atlanta), Diego Chara (Portland), x-Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Mark Anthony Kaye (LA), Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle), x-Gonzalo Martínez (Atlanta), Maxi Moralez (NYC), x-Nani (Orlando), Paxton Pomykal (Dallas), Alejandro Pozuelo (Toronto), Diego Rossi (LA).

Forwards: x-Zlatan Ibrahimovi? (LA Galaxy), Josef Martinez (Atlanta), x-Wayne Rooney (D.C.), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose), x-Carlos Vela (LA).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

