Rockies 2, Giants 0

|Colorado
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ystrzms rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dahl cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|A.Dckrs lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Arenado 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|D.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Mrphy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Posey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Valaika ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Rynld ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|J.Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Solano ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pmeranz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Belt ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|Colorado
|002
|000
|000—2
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Solano (2). LOB_Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Yastrzemski (2), Panik (14). 3B_Pillar (1). HR_Dahl (9). SB_A.Dickerson (1). CS_Tapia (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|J.Gray W,8-5
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
|J.Diaz H,5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oberg H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|W.Davis S,10-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|Pomeranz L,2-8
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|11
|D.Holland
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Gott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:45. A_30,018 (41,915).
