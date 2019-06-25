Listen Live Sports

Rockies 2, Giants 0

June 25, 2019 1:09 am
 
Colorado San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blckmon rf 4 1 1 0 Ystrzms rf 4 0 1 0
Dahl cf 4 1 1 2 A.Dckrs lf 3 0 1 0
Arenado 3b 2 0 1 0 D.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0
D.Mrphy 1b 4 0 1 0 Vogt ph 1 0 0 0
McMahon 2b 4 0 0 0 Gott p 0 0 0 0
Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 Posey c 4 0 0 0
Valaika ss 4 0 0 0 Sndoval 1b 3 0 0 0
Wolters c 3 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 0 1 0
J.Gray p 2 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 4 0 0 0
M.Rynld ph 1 0 0 0 Panik 2b 4 0 2 0
J.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Solano ss 3 0 1 0
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 Pmeranz p 1 0 0 0
W.Davis p 0 0 0 0 Belt ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 32 0 6 0
Colorado 002 000 000—2
San Francisco 000 000 000—0

E_Solano (2). LOB_Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Yastrzemski (2), Panik (14). 3B_Pillar (1). HR_Dahl (9). SB_A.Dickerson (1). CS_Tapia (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
J.Gray W,8-5 6 4 0 0 2 6
J.Diaz H,5 1 2 0 0 0 1
Oberg H,6 1 0 0 0 0 2
W.Davis S,10-12 1 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco
Pomeranz L,2-8 5 5 2 2 2 11
D.Holland 3 0 0 0 1 1
Gott 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:45. A_30,018 (41,915).

