Rockies 2, Giants 0

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .330 Dahl cf 4 1 1 2 0 3 .318 Arenado 3b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .326 Murphy 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 McMahon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .261 Valaika ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .050 Wolters c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .302 Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .061 b-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .165 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 2 5 2 3 13

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Yastrzemski rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .244 Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .265 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 c-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Posey c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Sandoval 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .282 Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Panik 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .237 Solano ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .280 Pomeranz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Belt ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .229 Totals 32 0 6 0 2 9

Colorado 002 000 000—2 5 0 San Francisco 000 000 000—0 6 1

a-walked for Pomeranz in the 5th. b-grounded out for Gray in the 7th. c-flied out for Holland in the 8th.

E_Solano (2). LOB_Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Yastrzemski (2), Panik (14). 3B_Pillar (1). HR_Dahl (9), off Pomeranz. RBIs_Dahl 2 (39). SB_Dickerson (1). CS_Tapia (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Tapia, Wolters); San Francisco 3 (Dickerson, Pillar, Longoria). RISP_Colorado 0 for 3; San Francisco 0 for 5.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 8-5 6 4 0 0 2 6 96 3.92 Diaz, H, 5 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 5.19 Oberg, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.15 Davis, S, 10-12 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.91 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pomeranz, L, 2-8 5 5 2 2 2 11 93 6.79 Holland 3 0 0 0 1 1 37 6.28 Gott 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.66

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:45. A_30,018 (41,915).

