Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockies 2, Giants 0

June 25, 2019 1:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .330
Dahl cf 4 1 1 2 0 3 .318
Arenado 3b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .326
Murphy 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
McMahon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257
Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .261
Valaika ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .050
Wolters c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .302
Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .061
b-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .165
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 5 2 3 13
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Yastrzemski rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .244
Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
c-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Posey c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Sandoval 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .282
Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242
Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Panik 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .237
Solano ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .280
Pomeranz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Belt ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .229
Totals 32 0 6 0 2 9
Colorado 002 000 000—2 5 0
San Francisco 000 000 000—0 6 1

a-walked for Pomeranz in the 5th. b-grounded out for Gray in the 7th. c-flied out for Holland in the 8th.

E_Solano (2). LOB_Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Yastrzemski (2), Panik (14). 3B_Pillar (1). HR_Dahl (9), off Pomeranz. RBIs_Dahl 2 (39). SB_Dickerson (1). CS_Tapia (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Tapia, Wolters); San Francisco 3 (Dickerson, Pillar, Longoria). RISP_Colorado 0 for 3; San Francisco 0 for 5.

Advertisement
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 8-5 6 4 0 0 2 6 96 3.92
Diaz, H, 5 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 5.19
Oberg, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.15
Davis, S, 10-12 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.91
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pomeranz, L, 2-8 5 5 2 2 2 11 93 6.79
Holland 3 0 0 0 1 1 37 6.28
Gott 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.66

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:45. A_30,018 (41,915).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 AI World Government
6|25 CMS CYBERWORKS
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 Department of Defense Warrior Games

Today in History

1942: Eisenhower assumes command of US troops in Europe

Get our daily newsletter.