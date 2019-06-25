Rockies 2, Giants 0

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.330
|Dahl cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.318
|Arenado 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.326
|Murphy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Valaika ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.050
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.061
|b-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.165
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|3
|13
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|c-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Posey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Sandoval 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Solano ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Pomeranz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Belt ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|2
|9
|Colorado
|002
|000
|000—2
|5
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
a-walked for Pomeranz in the 5th. b-grounded out for Gray in the 7th. c-flied out for Holland in the 8th.
E_Solano (2). LOB_Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Yastrzemski (2), Panik (14). 3B_Pillar (1). HR_Dahl (9), off Pomeranz. RBIs_Dahl 2 (39). SB_Dickerson (1). CS_Tapia (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Tapia, Wolters); San Francisco 3 (Dickerson, Pillar, Longoria). RISP_Colorado 0 for 3; San Francisco 0 for 5.
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 8-5
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
|96
|3.92
|Diaz, H, 5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.19
|Oberg, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.15
|Davis, S, 10-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.91
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pomeranz, L, 2-8
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|11
|93
|6.79
|Holland
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|6.28
|Gott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.66
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:45. A_30,018 (41,915).
