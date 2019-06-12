Listen Live Sports

Rockies 3B Arenado hit by pitch on left forearm, leaves game

June 12, 2019 5:41 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado has left Wednesday’s game with a left forearm contusion after getting hit by a pitch.

Arenado was batting in the bottom of the third inning when Chicago Cubs starter Cole Hamels hit him with a 90-mph fastball. Arenado looked toward the mound before bending down and taking off his shin guard. He said something to the Chicago dugout before walking to first base.

Colorado manager Bud Black and trainer Keith Dugger came out to check on Arenado, and Dugger wrapped Arenado’s arm.

Arenado stayed in the game to run the bases and was forced out at second. He played the field in the fourth, throwing out Addison Russell to start the inning, but was replaced by Ryan McMahon in the top of the fifth.

Arenado, who has won the Gold Glove in each of his six seasons in the majors, leads the Rockies with a .330 average, 17 home runs and 57 RBIs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

