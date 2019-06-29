Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockies 5, Dodgers 3

June 29, 2019 11:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson lf 3 0 1 0 Blckmon rf 4 2 1 2
Verdugo cf 5 1 3 1 Tapia lf 4 1 1 0
J.Trner 3b 4 1 0 0 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 1
Bllnger rf 4 0 1 1 Desmond cf 4 0 1 0
Muncy 2b 4 0 0 0 M.Rynld 1b 3 0 1 2
E.Rios 1b 4 0 2 1 Dahl ph 1 0 0 0
K.Hrnan ss 4 0 0 0 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0
A.Brnes c 2 1 0 0 Hampson 2b 3 0 0 0
C.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0 Valaika ss 3 1 2 0
Kershaw p 2 0 1 0 Wolters c 3 0 0 0
P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 J.Gray p 1 0 0 0
Ru.Mrtn ph 1 0 0 0 J.Diaz p 0 0 0 0
D.Mrphy ph 1 0 0 0
B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0
McMahon 1b 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 30 5 7 5
Los Angeles 100 110 000—3
Colorado 002 003 00x—5

E_Desmond (4), Muncy (8). DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Colorado 3. 2B_Bellinger (18). 3B_E.Rios (1). HR_Blackmon (19). S_Kershaw (6), J.Gray (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Kershaw L,7-2 7 7 5 4 0 7
P.Baez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Colorado
J.Gray W,9-5 6 2-3 7 3 2 2 8
J.Diaz H,7 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
B.Shaw H,9 1 1 0 0 0 2
W.Davis S,12-14 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by W.Davis (Pederson).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Laz Diaz.

Advertisement

T_2:43. A_48,101 (50,398).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members help with orphanage renovations in Italy

Today in History

1950: President Truman orders US forces to Korea

Get our daily newsletter.