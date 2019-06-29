Listen Live Sports

Rockies 5, Dodgers 3

June 29, 2019 11:12 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .235
Verdugo cf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .311
Turner 3b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .301
Bellinger rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .348
Muncy 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .281
Rios 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .333
Hernandez ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Barnes c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .205
c-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Kershaw p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .077
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Martin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Totals 34 3 8 3 2 13
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 4 2 1 2 0 0 .334
Tapia lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .270
Arenado 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .321
Desmond cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .280
Reynolds 1b 3 0 1 2 0 0 .165
b-Dahl ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .319
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hampson 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .205
Valaika ss 3 1 2 0 0 1 .133
Wolters c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .291
Gray p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .059
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McMahon 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Totals 30 5 7 5 1 8
Los Angeles 100 110 000—3 8 1
Colorado 002 003 00x—5 7 1

a-struck out for Diaz in the 7th. b-struck out for Reynolds in the 8th. c-struck out for Barnes in the 9th. d-struck out for Baez in the 9th.

E_Muncy (8), Desmond (4). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Colorado 3. 2B_Bellinger (18). 3B_Rios (1). HR_Blackmon (19), off Kershaw. RBIs_Verdugo (37), Bellinger (65), Rios (1), Blackmon 2 (54), Arenado (65), Reynolds 2 (20). S_Kershaw, Gray.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Verdugo, Turner, Bellinger, Muncy, Hernandez); Colorado 1 (Valaika). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 11; Colorado 4 for 6.

GIDP_Verdugo, Wolters.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Hernandez, Rios); Colorado 1 (Hampson, Valaika, Reynolds).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, L, 7-2 7 7 5 4 0 7 89 3.23
Baez 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 2.65
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 9-5 6 2-3 7 3 2 2 8 106 3.84
Diaz, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 5.49
Shaw, H, 9 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.83
Davis, S, 12-14 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 5.76

Inherited runners-scored_Diaz 2-0. HBP_Davis (Pederson).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:43. A_48,101 (50,398).

