Rockies 5, Dodgers 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Verdugo cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.311
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Bellinger rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.348
|Muncy 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.281
|Rios 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Hernandez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Barnes c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|c-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Kershaw p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Martin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|2
|13
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.334
|Tapia lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.321
|Desmond cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Reynolds 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.165
|b-Dahl ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Valaika ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McMahon 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|1
|8
|Los Angeles
|100
|110
|000—3
|8
|1
|Colorado
|002
|003
|00x—5
|7
|1
a-struck out for Diaz in the 7th. b-struck out for Reynolds in the 8th. c-struck out for Barnes in the 9th. d-struck out for Baez in the 9th.
E_Muncy (8), Desmond (4). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Colorado 3. 2B_Bellinger (18). 3B_Rios (1). HR_Blackmon (19), off Kershaw. RBIs_Verdugo (37), Bellinger (65), Rios (1), Blackmon 2 (54), Arenado (65), Reynolds 2 (20). S_Kershaw, Gray.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Verdugo, Turner, Bellinger, Muncy, Hernandez); Colorado 1 (Valaika). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 11; Colorado 4 for 6.
GIDP_Verdugo, Wolters.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Hernandez, Rios); Colorado 1 (Hampson, Valaika, Reynolds).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, L, 7-2
|7
|7
|5
|4
|0
|7
|89
|3.23
|Baez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.65
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 9-5
|6
|2-3
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|106
|3.84
|Diaz, H, 7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5.49
|Shaw, H, 9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.83
|Davis, S, 12-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|5.76
Inherited runners-scored_Diaz 2-0. HBP_Davis (Pederson).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:43. A_48,101 (50,398).
