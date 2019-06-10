Rockies 6, Cubs 5

|Chicago
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Schwrbr lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Blckmon rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Bryant 3b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Dahl cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Baez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|C.Gnzal rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Mrphy 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Heyward cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Darvish p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Marquez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dscalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mntgmry p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Desmond ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Kntzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almr Jr cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|4
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|Chicago
|004
|000
|010—5
|Colorado
|004
|000
|11x—6
E_D.Murphy (4). LOB_Chicago 5, Colorado 4. 2B_Blackmon (14), D.Murphy (10). HR_Schwarber (13), Rizzo (17), Bote (8), Blackmon (11), Arenado (17), Desmond (7). SB_Dahl (2), D.Murphy (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Darvish
|6
|6
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Montgomery
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kintzler
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cishek L,1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Colorado
|Marquez
|6
|5
|4
|4
|2
|7
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Oberg W,4-0 BS,3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Davis S,8-8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Darvish (Wolters). WP_Darvish.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:51. A_44,859 (50,398).
