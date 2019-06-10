Rockies 6, Cubs 5

Chicago Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Schwrbr lf 5 1 1 1 Blckmon rf 4 1 3 2 Bryant 3b 2 2 0 0 Story ss 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 1 3 2 Dahl cf 4 1 1 0 J.Baez ss 4 0 1 0 Arenado 3b 4 1 1 2 C.Gnzal rf 3 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 1b 4 1 2 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 Tapia lf 4 0 0 0 Cratini c 4 0 0 0 McMahon 2b 4 0 2 1 Heyward cf-rf 4 0 0 0 Wolters c 2 1 0 0 Darvish p 2 0 0 0 Marquez p 2 0 0 0 Dscalso ph 1 0 0 0 J.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Mntgmry p 0 0 0 0 Desmond ph 1 1 1 1 Kntzler p 0 0 0 0 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 Almr Jr cf 1 0 0 0 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0 Bote 2b 4 1 2 1 Totals 34 5 7 4 Totals 33 6 10 6

Chicago 004 000 010—5 Colorado 004 000 11x—6

E_D.Murphy (4). LOB_Chicago 5, Colorado 4. 2B_Blackmon (14), D.Murphy (10). HR_Schwarber (13), Rizzo (17), Bote (8), Blackmon (11), Arenado (17), Desmond (7). SB_Dahl (2), D.Murphy (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Darvish 6 6 4 4 0 3 Montgomery 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Kintzler 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Cishek L,1-3 1 2 1 1 0 1 Colorado Marquez 6 5 4 4 2 7 Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 Oberg W,4-0 BS,3 1 1 1 1 1 2 Davis S,8-8 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Darvish (Wolters). WP_Darvish.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:51. A_44,859 (50,398).

