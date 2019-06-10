Listen Live Sports

Rockies 6, Cubs 5

June 10, 2019 11:51 pm
 
< a min read
Chicago Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schwrbr lf 5 1 1 1 Blckmon rf 4 1 3 2
Bryant 3b 2 2 0 0 Story ss 4 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 4 1 3 2 Dahl cf 4 1 1 0
J.Baez ss 4 0 1 0 Arenado 3b 4 1 1 2
C.Gnzal rf 3 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 1b 4 1 2 0
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 Tapia lf 4 0 0 0
Cratini c 4 0 0 0 McMahon 2b 4 0 2 1
Heyward cf-rf 4 0 0 0 Wolters c 2 1 0 0
Darvish p 2 0 0 0 Marquez p 2 0 0 0
Dscalso ph 1 0 0 0 J.Diaz p 0 0 0 0
Mntgmry p 0 0 0 0 Desmond ph 1 1 1 1
Kntzler p 0 0 0 0 Oberg p 0 0 0 0
Almr Jr cf 1 0 0 0 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0
Bote 2b 4 1 2 1
Totals 34 5 7 4 Totals 33 6 10 6
Chicago 004 000 010—5
Colorado 004 000 11x—6

E_D.Murphy (4). LOB_Chicago 5, Colorado 4. 2B_Blackmon (14), D.Murphy (10). HR_Schwarber (13), Rizzo (17), Bote (8), Blackmon (11), Arenado (17), Desmond (7). SB_Dahl (2), D.Murphy (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Darvish 6 6 4 4 0 3
Montgomery 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Kintzler 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Cishek L,1-3 1 2 1 1 0 1
Colorado
Marquez 6 5 4 4 2 7
Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 2
Oberg W,4-0 BS,3 1 1 1 1 1 2
Davis S,8-8 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Darvish (Wolters). WP_Darvish.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:51. A_44,859 (50,398).

