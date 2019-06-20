Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 4

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .336 Desmond cf 4 2 1 1 1 2 .271 Arenado 3b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .328 Rodgers ss 1 1 1 0 0 0 .258 Dahl lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .332 Iannetta c 4 0 2 2 1 0 .264 McMahon 2b-3b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .273 Reynolds 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .167 Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Tapia ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .262 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Valaika ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .063 c-Wolters ph-2b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .311 Hoffman p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .091 Bettis p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Murphy 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Totals 33 6 7 6 9 11

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte cf-ss 6 1 4 0 0 0 .305 Vargas 2b 4 1 1 0 2 1 .263 Peralta lf 5 0 1 1 1 2 .291 Jones rf 4 0 2 0 1 1 .273 Escobar 3b 3 0 0 1 1 2 .282 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .217 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Dyson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ahmed ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Locastro cf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .237 Joseph c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .130 e-C.Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .037 a-Walker ph-1b 2 1 1 2 1 1 .258 Totals 37 4 10 4 8 14

Colorado 100 110 001 2—6 7 1 Arizona 100 003 000 0—4 10 0

a-homered for Ray in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Diaz in the 9th. c-singled for Valaika in the 9th. d-grounded out for Holland in the 9th. e-flied out for Joseph in the 10th.

E_Hoffman (1). LOB_Colorado 6, Arizona 14. 2B_McMahon (11), Marte 2 (17), Jones (16). HR_Blackmon (17), off Ray; Desmond (10), off Ray; Walker (13), off Bettis. RBIs_Blackmon (48), Desmond (39), Iannetta 2 (17), McMahon (33), Wolters (21), Peralta (40), Escobar (59), Walker 2 (29). SB_Jones (2). CS_Arenado (2). SF_Escobar. S_Joseph.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Bettis 2); Arizona 9 (Peralta 4, Cron 2, Ahmed 2, Joseph). RISP_Colorado 3 for 6; Arizona 3 for 14.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Iannetta, Vargas. GIDP_McMahon, Reynolds, Murphy, Peralta.

DP_Colorado 1 (Valaika, McMahon, Murphy); Arizona 3 (Marte, Vargas, Cron), (Vargas, Marte, Walker), (Vargas, Marte, Walker).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hoffman 2 2-3 3 1 1 4 5 82 6.75 Bettis 2 2-3 2 2 2 1 3 45 4.36 Estevez 2-3 3 1 1 1 1 26 4.15 McGee 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.42 Diaz 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 4.60 Oberg, W, 5-0 2 2 0 0 1 3 31 1.50 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray 6 4 3 3 5 9 97 3.87 Chafin, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 3.33 Lopez, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.24 Holland, BS, 2-12 1 1 1 1 2 0 19 2.28 Hirano, L, 3-4 1 2 2 2 2 1 24 5.13

Inherited runners-scored_Bettis 2-0. HBP_Hoffman (Ahmed). WP_Hoffman 2, Holland 2.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_4:08. A_23,294 (48,519).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.