Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 4

June 20, 2019 8:01 pm
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .336
Desmond cf 4 2 1 1 1 2 .271
Arenado 3b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .328
Rodgers ss 1 1 1 0 0 0 .258
Dahl lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .332
Iannetta c 4 0 2 2 1 0 .264
McMahon 2b-3b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .273
Reynolds 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .167
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Tapia ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .262
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Valaika ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .063
c-Wolters ph-2b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .311
Hoffman p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Bettis p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Murphy 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Totals 33 6 7 6 9 11
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Marte cf-ss 6 1 4 0 0 0 .305
Vargas 2b 4 1 1 0 2 1 .263
Peralta lf 5 0 1 1 1 2 .291
Jones rf 4 0 2 0 1 1 .273
Escobar 3b 3 0 0 1 1 2 .282
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .217
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Dyson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Locastro cf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .237
Joseph c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .130
e-C.Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .037
a-Walker ph-1b 2 1 1 2 1 1 .258
Totals 37 4 10 4 8 14
Colorado 100 110 001 2—6 7 1
Arizona 100 003 000 0—4 10 0

a-homered for Ray in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Diaz in the 9th. c-singled for Valaika in the 9th. d-grounded out for Holland in the 9th. e-flied out for Joseph in the 10th.

E_Hoffman (1). LOB_Colorado 6, Arizona 14. 2B_McMahon (11), Marte 2 (17), Jones (16). HR_Blackmon (17), off Ray; Desmond (10), off Ray; Walker (13), off Bettis. RBIs_Blackmon (48), Desmond (39), Iannetta 2 (17), McMahon (33), Wolters (21), Peralta (40), Escobar (59), Walker 2 (29). SB_Jones (2). CS_Arenado (2). SF_Escobar. S_Joseph.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Bettis 2); Arizona 9 (Peralta 4, Cron 2, Ahmed 2, Joseph). RISP_Colorado 3 for 6; Arizona 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Iannetta, Vargas. GIDP_McMahon, Reynolds, Murphy, Peralta.

DP_Colorado 1 (Valaika, McMahon, Murphy); Arizona 3 (Marte, Vargas, Cron), (Vargas, Marte, Walker), (Vargas, Marte, Walker).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hoffman 2 2-3 3 1 1 4 5 82 6.75
Bettis 2 2-3 2 2 2 1 3 45 4.36
Estevez 2-3 3 1 1 1 1 26 4.15
McGee 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.42
Diaz 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 4.60
Oberg, W, 5-0 2 2 0 0 1 3 31 1.50
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray 6 4 3 3 5 9 97 3.87
Chafin, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 3.33
Lopez, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.24
Holland, BS, 2-12 1 1 1 1 2 0 19 2.28
Hirano, L, 3-4 1 2 2 2 2 1 24 5.13

Inherited runners-scored_Bettis 2-0. HBP_Hoffman (Ahmed). WP_Hoffman 2, Holland 2.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_4:08. A_23,294 (48,519).

