Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 4

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.336
|Desmond cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.271
|Arenado 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.328
|Rodgers ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Dahl lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.332
|Iannetta c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.264
|McMahon 2b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.273
|Reynolds 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Tapia ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Valaika ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.063
|c-Wolters ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.311
|Hoffman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Bettis p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Murphy 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|9
|11
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte cf-ss
|6
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Vargas 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.263
|Peralta lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.291
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.282
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.217
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Dyson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ahmed ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Locastro cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Joseph c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.130
|e-C.Kelly ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Ray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.037
|a-Walker ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.258
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|4
|8
|14
|Colorado
|100
|110
|001
|2—6
|7
|1
|Arizona
|100
|003
|000
|0—4
|10
|0
a-homered for Ray in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Diaz in the 9th. c-singled for Valaika in the 9th. d-grounded out for Holland in the 9th. e-flied out for Joseph in the 10th.
E_Hoffman (1). LOB_Colorado 6, Arizona 14. 2B_McMahon (11), Marte 2 (17), Jones (16). HR_Blackmon (17), off Ray; Desmond (10), off Ray; Walker (13), off Bettis. RBIs_Blackmon (48), Desmond (39), Iannetta 2 (17), McMahon (33), Wolters (21), Peralta (40), Escobar (59), Walker 2 (29). SB_Jones (2). CS_Arenado (2). SF_Escobar. S_Joseph.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Bettis 2); Arizona 9 (Peralta 4, Cron 2, Ahmed 2, Joseph). RISP_Colorado 3 for 6; Arizona 3 for 14.
Runners moved up_Iannetta, Vargas. GIDP_McMahon, Reynolds, Murphy, Peralta.
DP_Colorado 1 (Valaika, McMahon, Murphy); Arizona 3 (Marte, Vargas, Cron), (Vargas, Marte, Walker), (Vargas, Marte, Walker).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hoffman
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|4
|5
|82
|6.75
|Bettis
|2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|45
|4.36
|Estevez
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|4.15
|McGee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.42
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|4.60
|Oberg, W, 5-0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|31
|1.50
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|6
|4
|3
|3
|5
|9
|97
|3.87
|Chafin, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.33
|Lopez, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.24
|Holland, BS, 2-12
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|19
|2.28
|Hirano, L, 3-4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|24
|5.13
Inherited runners-scored_Bettis 2-0. HBP_Hoffman (Ahmed). WP_Hoffman 2, Holland 2.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_4:08. A_23,294 (48,519).
