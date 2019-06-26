Rockies 6, Giants 3

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.325
|Dahl cf
|4
|1
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.320
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Murphy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Tapia lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Wolters c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.305
|Marquez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Desmond ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hampson ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Totals
|32
|6
|7
|6
|2
|11
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Sandoval 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.288
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.300
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Samardzija p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Austin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|d-Posey ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|3
|5
|Colorado
|004
|100
|100—6
|7
|1
|San Francisco
|201
|000
|000—3
|8
|1
a-struck out for McGee in the 7th. b-struck out for Melancon in the 7th. c-grounded out for Oberg in the 9th. d-grounded out for Rodriguez in the 9th.
E_Marquez (1), Panik (2). LOB_Colorado 3, San Francisco 6. 2B_Hampson (3), Yastrzemski (3), Sandoval (16), Dickerson (4), Vogt (10). 3B_Tapia (5), Panik (1). HR_Dahl (10), off Samardzija; Sandoval (10), off Marquez. RBIs_Dahl 5 (45), Wolters (23), Sandoval 2 (28), Dickerson (12). SB_Hampson (3). CS_Yastrzemski (1), Dickerson (1). SF_Wolters. S_Marquez, Samardzija.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Wolters 2); San Francisco 3 (Belt 2, Pillar). RISP_Colorado 3 for 8; San Francisco 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_McMahon. GIDP_Desmond, Posey.
DP_Colorado 1 (Davis, McMahon, Murphy); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Panik, Belt).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Marquez, W, 8-3
|5
|7
|3
|2
|2
|2
|98
|4.29
|McGee, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.06
|Diaz, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|4.91
|Oberg, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.09
|Davis, S, 11-13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.70
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija, L, 4-7
|5
|3
|5
|5
|2
|6
|96
|4.52
|Holland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.17
|Melancon
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|18
|3.58
|Rodriguez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|4.77
Samardzija pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Holland 1-0. WP_Marquez.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:54. A_33,765 (41,915).
