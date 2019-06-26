Listen Live Sports

Rockies 6, Giants 3

June 26, 2019
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .325
Dahl cf 4 1 2 5 0 1 .320
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .317
Murphy 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .272
Tapia lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .260
McMahon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .248
Wolters c 2 1 1 1 1 0 .305
Marquez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .229
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .161
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Desmond ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hampson ss 4 2 2 0 0 1 .202
Totals 32 6 7 6 2 11
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .224
Yastrzemski rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .240
Sandoval 3b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .288
Dickerson lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .300
Vogt c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .256
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .217
Panik 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .237
Samardzija p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .202
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176
d-Posey ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Totals 32 3 8 3 3 5
Colorado 004 100 100—6 7 1
San Francisco 201 000 000—3 8 1

a-struck out for McGee in the 7th. b-struck out for Melancon in the 7th. c-grounded out for Oberg in the 9th. d-grounded out for Rodriguez in the 9th.

E_Marquez (1), Panik (2). LOB_Colorado 3, San Francisco 6. 2B_Hampson (3), Yastrzemski (3), Sandoval (16), Dickerson (4), Vogt (10). 3B_Tapia (5), Panik (1). HR_Dahl (10), off Samardzija; Sandoval (10), off Marquez. RBIs_Dahl 5 (45), Wolters (23), Sandoval 2 (28), Dickerson (12). SB_Hampson (3). CS_Yastrzemski (1), Dickerson (1). SF_Wolters. S_Marquez, Samardzija.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Wolters 2); San Francisco 3 (Belt 2, Pillar). RISP_Colorado 3 for 8; San Francisco 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_McMahon. GIDP_Desmond, Posey.

DP_Colorado 1 (Davis, McMahon, Murphy); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Panik, Belt).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Marquez, W, 8-3 5 7 3 2 2 2 98 4.29
McGee, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.06
Diaz, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 4.91
Oberg, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.09
Davis, S, 11-13 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.70
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija, L, 4-7 5 3 5 5 2 6 96 4.52
Holland 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 6.17
Melancon 1 2 1 1 0 3 18 3.58
Rodriguez 2 1 0 0 0 1 24 4.77

Samardzija pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Holland 1-0. WP_Marquez.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:54. A_33,765 (41,915).

