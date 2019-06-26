Rockies 6, Giants 3

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .325 Dahl cf 4 1 2 5 0 1 .320 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .317 Murphy 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .272 Tapia lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .260 McMahon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .248 Wolters c 2 1 1 1 1 0 .305 Marquez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .229 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .161 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Desmond ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hampson ss 4 2 2 0 0 1 .202 Totals 32 6 7 6 2 11

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .224 Yastrzemski rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .240 Sandoval 3b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .288 Dickerson lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .300 Vogt c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .256 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .217 Panik 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .237 Samardzija p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .202 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176 d-Posey ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Totals 32 3 8 3 3 5

Colorado 004 100 100—6 7 1 San Francisco 201 000 000—3 8 1

a-struck out for McGee in the 7th. b-struck out for Melancon in the 7th. c-grounded out for Oberg in the 9th. d-grounded out for Rodriguez in the 9th.

E_Marquez (1), Panik (2). LOB_Colorado 3, San Francisco 6. 2B_Hampson (3), Yastrzemski (3), Sandoval (16), Dickerson (4), Vogt (10). 3B_Tapia (5), Panik (1). HR_Dahl (10), off Samardzija; Sandoval (10), off Marquez. RBIs_Dahl 5 (45), Wolters (23), Sandoval 2 (28), Dickerson (12). SB_Hampson (3). CS_Yastrzemski (1), Dickerson (1). SF_Wolters. S_Marquez, Samardzija.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Wolters 2); San Francisco 3 (Belt 2, Pillar). RISP_Colorado 3 for 8; San Francisco 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_McMahon. GIDP_Desmond, Posey.

DP_Colorado 1 (Davis, McMahon, Murphy); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Panik, Belt).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Marquez, W, 8-3 5 7 3 2 2 2 98 4.29 McGee, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.06 Diaz, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 4.91 Oberg, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.09 Davis, S, 11-13 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.70 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Samardzija, L, 4-7 5 3 5 5 2 6 96 4.52 Holland 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 6.17 Melancon 1 2 1 1 0 3 18 3.58 Rodriguez 2 1 0 0 0 1 24 4.77

Samardzija pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Holland 1-0. WP_Marquez.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:54. A_33,765 (41,915).

