Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockies 8, Diamondbacks 1

June 19, 2019 12:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .341
Story ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .294
Dahl lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .335
Arenado 3b 4 2 3 3 1 0 .327
Murphy 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .273
McMahon 2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .263
Wolters c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .301
Senzatela p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Tapia lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .171
Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Desmond cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .273
Totals 38 8 12 7 2 7
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dyson cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .260
Marte 2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .293
b-Locastro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Peralta lf 2 0 1 1 2 0 .290
Jones rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .274
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .265
Cron 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .214
M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Walker 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .252
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 34 1 7 1 4 6
Colorado 200 004 200—8 12 1
Arizona 000 010 000—1 7 2

a-struck out for Diaz in the 9th. b-struck out for Marte in the 9th.

E_Arenado (4), C.Kelly 2 (4). LOB_Colorado 7, Arizona 10. 2B_Blackmon (18), Story (20), Arenado (17), McMahon (9), Walker (18). HR_Arenado (18), off M.Kelly. RBIs_Dahl (36), Arenado 3 (60), Desmond (38), McMahon 2 (29), Peralta (38). SF_Dahl.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (McMahon 2, Reynolds); Arizona 5 (Jones 2, Escobar, C.Kelly, M.Kelly). RISP_Colorado 2 for 10; Arizona 0 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Wolters, Desmond, Murphy. GIDP_Jones.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, McMahon, Murphy).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela, W, 6-5 6 2-3 7 1 1 4 5 103 5.09
Diaz 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 4.91
Estevez 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.97
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Kelly, L, 7-7 6 8 6 5 0 5 84 3.99
McFarland 2 2 2 2 2 0 38 5.64
Andriese 1 2 0 0 0 2 21 4.91

Inherited runners-scored_Diaz 2-0. WP_M.Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:51. A_22,954 (48,519).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army vet to become first living Iraq war Medal of Honor recipient

Today in History

1934: Federal Communications Commission created

Get our daily newsletter.