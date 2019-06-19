Rockies 8, Diamondbacks 1

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.341
|Story ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Dahl lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.335
|Arenado 3b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.327
|Murphy 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|McMahon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Wolters c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Senzatela p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Tapia lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Desmond cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Totals
|38
|8
|12
|7
|2
|7
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|b-Locastro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.290
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Cron 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|M.Kelly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|4
|6
|Colorado
|200
|004
|200—8
|12
|1
|Arizona
|000
|010
|000—1
|7
|2
a-struck out for Diaz in the 9th. b-struck out for Marte in the 9th.
E_Arenado (4), C.Kelly 2 (4). LOB_Colorado 7, Arizona 10. 2B_Blackmon (18), Story (20), Arenado (17), McMahon (9), Walker (18). HR_Arenado (18), off M.Kelly. RBIs_Dahl (36), Arenado 3 (60), Desmond (38), McMahon 2 (29), Peralta (38). SF_Dahl.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (McMahon 2, Reynolds); Arizona 5 (Jones 2, Escobar, C.Kelly, M.Kelly). RISP_Colorado 2 for 10; Arizona 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Wolters, Desmond, Murphy. GIDP_Jones.
DP_Colorado 1 (Story, McMahon, Murphy).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, W, 6-5
|6
|2-3
|7
|1
|1
|4
|5
|103
|5.09
|Diaz
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.91
|Estevez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.97
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly, L, 7-7
|6
|8
|6
|5
|0
|5
|84
|3.99
|McFarland
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|38
|5.64
|Andriese
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|4.91
Inherited runners-scored_Diaz 2-0. WP_M.Kelly.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:51. A_22,954 (48,519).
