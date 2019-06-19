Rockies 8, Diamondbacks 1

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .341 Story ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .294 Dahl lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .335 Arenado 3b 4 2 3 3 1 0 .327 Murphy 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .273 McMahon 2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .263 Wolters c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .301 Senzatela p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Tapia lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .171 Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Desmond cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .273 Totals 38 8 12 7 2 7

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dyson cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .260 Marte 2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .293 b-Locastro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Peralta lf 2 0 1 1 2 0 .290 Jones rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .274 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .265 Cron 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .214 M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Walker 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .252 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 34 1 7 1 4 6

Colorado 200 004 200—8 12 1 Arizona 000 010 000—1 7 2

a-struck out for Diaz in the 9th. b-struck out for Marte in the 9th.

E_Arenado (4), C.Kelly 2 (4). LOB_Colorado 7, Arizona 10. 2B_Blackmon (18), Story (20), Arenado (17), McMahon (9), Walker (18). HR_Arenado (18), off M.Kelly. RBIs_Dahl (36), Arenado 3 (60), Desmond (38), McMahon 2 (29), Peralta (38). SF_Dahl.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (McMahon 2, Reynolds); Arizona 5 (Jones 2, Escobar, C.Kelly, M.Kelly). RISP_Colorado 2 for 10; Arizona 0 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Wolters, Desmond, Murphy. GIDP_Jones.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, McMahon, Murphy).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela, W, 6-5 6 2-3 7 1 1 4 5 103 5.09 Diaz 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 4.91 Estevez 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.97 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Kelly, L, 7-7 6 8 6 5 0 5 84 3.99 McFarland 2 2 2 2 2 0 38 5.64 Andriese 1 2 0 0 0 2 21 4.91

Inherited runners-scored_Diaz 2-0. WP_M.Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:51. A_22,954 (48,519).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.