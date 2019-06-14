Rockies 9, Padres 6

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.312
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.284
|Machado 3b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.247
|Renfroe lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|F.Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Myers cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Allen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Strahm p
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|a-Margot ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|G.Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Naylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Totals
|40
|6
|13
|6
|0
|12
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|5
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.316
|Story ss
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.278
|Dahl lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.330
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.328
|Murphy 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Desmond cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.256
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Wolters c
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.306
|Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.069
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Tapia ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|9
|13
|9
|6
|8
|San Diego
|200
|110
|101—6
|13
|1
|Colorado
|320
|101
|20x—9
|13
|1
a-reached on error, advanced to 2nd for Perdomo in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Diaz in the 7th. c-struck out for Wisler in the 8th.
E_Tatis Jr. (6), Murphy (5). LOB_San Diego 7, Colorado 9. 2B_Tatis Jr. (7), Hosmer (11), Myers (8), Murphy (12), Desmond (17). 3B_Tatis Jr. (2), Blackmon (6). HR_Machado (11), off Gray; Machado (12), off Davis; Story (16), off Strahm; Blackmon (13), off Strahm; Blackmon (14), off G.Reyes. RBIs_Hosmer 2 (41), Machado 3 (36), Garcia (13), Blackmon 4 (41), Story 2 (46), Murphy (35), Desmond 2 (27). CS_Dahl (4). S_Gray.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Hosmer, Allen, Garcia 2); Colorado 6 (Story, Murphy, McMahon, Gray 3). RISP_San Diego 3 for 13; Colorado 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Garcia, Hosmer, Blackmon.
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strahm, L, 2-6
|3
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|4
|4
|87
|4.66
|Perdomo
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|3.18
|G.Reyes
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|33
|13.50
|Wisler
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.78
|Stammen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|4.15
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 6-5
|6
|9
|4
|4
|0
|10
|96
|4.39
|Diaz, H, 4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|2.19
|Oberg
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|1.78
|Davis
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|2.55
Inherited runners-scored_Perdomo 1-0, Wisler 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:26. A_35,504 (50,398).
