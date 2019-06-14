Rockies 9, Padres 6

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 5 2 2 0 0 2 .312 Hosmer 1b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .284 Machado 3b 5 2 3 3 0 1 .247 Renfroe lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .241 F.Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .243 Myers cf 4 1 3 0 0 1 .229 Allen c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Strahm p 2 0 2 0 0 0 .294 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 a-Margot ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226 G.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garcia 2b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .242 Totals 40 6 13 6 0 12

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 5 2 4 4 0 0 .316 Story ss 5 2 1 2 0 2 .278 Dahl lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .330 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .328 Murphy 1b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .282 Desmond cf 5 0 1 2 0 1 .256 McMahon 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .238 Wolters c 1 2 1 0 3 0 .306 Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .069 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Tapia ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .259 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 9 13 9 6 8

San Diego 200 110 101—6 13 1 Colorado 320 101 20x—9 13 1

a-reached on error, advanced to 2nd for Perdomo in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Diaz in the 7th. c-struck out for Wisler in the 8th.

E_Tatis Jr. (6), Murphy (5). LOB_San Diego 7, Colorado 9. 2B_Tatis Jr. (7), Hosmer (11), Myers (8), Murphy (12), Desmond (17). 3B_Tatis Jr. (2), Blackmon (6). HR_Machado (11), off Gray; Machado (12), off Davis; Story (16), off Strahm; Blackmon (13), off Strahm; Blackmon (14), off G.Reyes. RBIs_Hosmer 2 (41), Machado 3 (36), Garcia (13), Blackmon 4 (41), Story 2 (46), Murphy (35), Desmond 2 (27). CS_Dahl (4). S_Gray.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Hosmer, Allen, Garcia 2); Colorado 6 (Story, Murphy, McMahon, Gray 3). RISP_San Diego 3 for 13; Colorado 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Garcia, Hosmer, Blackmon.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strahm, L, 2-6 3 1-3 7 6 6 4 4 87 4.66 Perdomo 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 24 3.18 G.Reyes 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 33 13.50 Wisler 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.78 Stammen 1 1 0 0 0 0 21 4.15 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 6-5 6 9 4 4 0 10 96 4.39 Diaz, H, 4 1 1 1 1 0 0 10 2.19 Oberg 1 2 0 0 0 2 21 1.78 Davis 1 1 1 1 0 0 10 2.55

Inherited runners-scored_Perdomo 1-0, Wisler 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:26. A_35,504 (50,398).

